Rediff.com  » Movies » Priyanka, Nick Arrive For Ambani Wedding

Priyanka, Nick Arrive For Ambani Wedding

Source: ANI
July 12, 2024 06:27 IST
Photograph: ANI Photo

Priyanka Chopra along with her husband Nick Jonas arrived in Mumbai to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.

The couple was all smiles as they arrived at the airport, dressed in casual yet stylish outfits.

Some days ago, Priyanka took to her Instagram story and shared a picture of the invitation card for Anant and Radhika's wedding.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function and according to sources, guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire.

The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad.

The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.

Meanwhile, a special puja was organised on Wednesday ahead of the wedding.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Ambani family hosted a haldi ceremony at their residence, Antilia, in Mumbai.

