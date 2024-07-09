News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Watch: Sara, Salman At Radhika-Anant's Haldi Ceremony

Watch: Sara, Salman At Radhika-Anant's Haldi Ceremony

By REDIFF MOVIES
July 09, 2024 11:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

After the star-studded sangeet ceremony, Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's haldi ceremony saw the right amounts of glamour and style.

The festivities were held according to traditional Hindu Vedic customs.

The wedding will be held on Friday, July 12, when guests will be encouraged to dress in traditional Indian attire.

The celebrations will continue with the Shubh Aashirwad on July 13.

The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for July 14.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan picked a multi-coloured ghagra-choli for the haldi ceremony.

 

Salman Khan picks the traditional colour of yellow, and twinned with Bollywood's other superstar, Ranveer Singh.

 

Watch Salman arrive at the haldi ceremony

 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday wears a suit with a gold-bordered dupatta.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

Udit Narayan arrives with his wife Deepa.

With inputs from ANI

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Janhvi Glams Up For Radhika-Anant's Sangeet
Janhvi Glams Up For Radhika-Anant's Sangeet
And The Ambanis Danced...
And The Ambanis Danced...
The Littlest Ambanis Have The Sweetest Surprise
The Littlest Ambanis Have The Sweetest Surprise
'You guys can't touch me': Djokovic slams fans
'You guys can't touch me': Djokovic slams fans
Data stickiness to see users absorb mobile tariff hike
Data stickiness to see users absorb mobile tariff hike
Satsang organisers responsible for UP stampede: SIT
Satsang organisers responsible for UP stampede: SIT
The Illusion Of LAC Disengagement
The Illusion Of LAC Disengagement

More like this

Unseen Pix From Radhika-Anant Mameru...

Unseen Pix From Radhika-Anant Mameru...

Radhika, Anant Glowed In Gold

Radhika, Anant Glowed In Gold

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances