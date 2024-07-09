News
Sara Goes Glam At Radhika-Anant's Haldi Ceremony

Sara Goes Glam At Radhika-Anant's Haldi Ceremony

By REDIFF MOVIES
July 09, 2024 14:45 IST
Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's haldi ceremony on July 8 saw glamorous film folk make pretty pictures once again after the sangeet. Held at Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai house, Antilia, stars arrived in designer wear and soon changed into yellow outfits, in keeping with the haldi theme.

Sara Ali Khan arrives in a red ghagra-choli with intricate work on it.

 

Ananya Panday prefers pink and gold.

 

The besties complement each other perfectly.

 

Manushi Chhillar.

 

Ranveer Singh walks out, drenched in haldi.

 

Salman Khan arrives in a black kurta but soon changes into...

 

...Yellow.

 

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya wear shades of red. Rahul was among the performers at the function.

 

Vidhu Vinod Chopra with wife Anupama and their daughter Zuni.

 

Atlee.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

