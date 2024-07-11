Janhvi Attends Mehendi Ceremony With...

Celebrations are on in full swing for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding from July 12 to July 14.

Ahead of the wedding, a special puja and mehendi was organised, attended by the Ambanis, their in-laws, old and close friends, and, of course, celebrities.

All Photographs: ANI Photo

Janhvi Kapoor made heads turn with her multi-coloured lehenga.

She arrived with beau Shikhar Pahariya.

Ananya Panday looked drop-dead gorgeous in a purple lehenga set.

Shanaya Kapoor grabbed attention with her peach-tinted sharara set.

Ranveer Singh graced the event in an embroidered ivory kurta set.

Meezaan Jafri wore off-white fusion wear.

Sanjay Dutt wore a golden-hued kurta pyjama for the occasion.

Kailash Kher posed for the paps in a sky-blue outfit.

Mehendi queen Veena Nagda.