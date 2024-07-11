News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Janhvi Attends Mehendi Ceremony With...

Janhvi Attends Mehendi Ceremony With...

Source: ANI
July 11, 2024 12:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Celebrations are on in full swing for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding from July 12 to July 14.

Ahead of the wedding, a special puja and mehendi was organised, attended by the Ambanis, their in-laws, old and close friends, and, of course, celebrities.

All Photographs: ANI Photo

Janhvi Kapoor made heads turn with her multi-coloured lehenga.

 

 

She arrived with beau Shikhar Pahariya.

 

Ananya Panday looked drop-dead gorgeous in a purple lehenga set.

 

Shanaya Kapoor grabbed attention with her peach-tinted sharara set.

 

Ranveer Singh graced the event in an embroidered ivory kurta set.

 

Meezaan Jafri wore off-white fusion wear.

 

Sanjay Dutt wore a golden-hued kurta pyjama for the occasion.

 

Kailash Kher posed for the paps in a sky-blue outfit.

 

Mehendi queen Veena Nagda.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Sara Goes Glam At Radhika-Anant's Haldi Ceremony
Sara Goes Glam At Radhika-Anant's Haldi Ceremony
Janhvi Glams Up For Radhika-Anant's Sangeet
Janhvi Glams Up For Radhika-Anant's Sangeet
Shanaya, Ananya At Radhika-Anant's Haldi Ceremony
Shanaya, Ananya At Radhika-Anant's Haldi Ceremony
Yasin Malik death penalty: HC judge recuses himself
Yasin Malik death penalty: HC judge recuses himself
2580 villages under water, 14 lakh people hit in Assam
2580 villages under water, 14 lakh people hit in Assam
AMCs look strong but high valuations risk sharper fall
AMCs look strong but high valuations risk sharper fall
When I Took A Boat Holiday
When I Took A Boat Holiday

More like this

And The Ambanis Danced...

And The Ambanis Danced...

The Littlest Ambanis Have The Sweetest Surprise

The Littlest Ambanis Have The Sweetest Surprise

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances