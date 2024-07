Mumbai's biggest shaadi begins tomorrow, July 12, and the Ambani residence, Antilia, is bedecked for the occasion.

IMAGE: The Ambani home on Mumbai's Altamount Road is draped in different colours.

IMAGE: That's a smart marketing move -- a Jio signboard (Jio is headed by the elder Ambani son, Akash) glows outside Antilia.

IMAGE: The celebrations so far have been nothing short of grand, with guests from all over the world joining in.

IMAGE: Rajasthan's famed folk musicians perform.

IMAGE: Even the rains that have been lashing Mumbai cannot dampen the glittering lights.

IMAGE: Have all of Mumbai's flowers made their way to Antilia?

