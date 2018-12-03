When Priyanka-Nick danced and danced!

December 03, 2018 10:30 IST

'It is an amazing start to a lifetime of togetherness.'

Priyanka Chopra wed Nick Jonas, and song and dance was a huge part of the festivities.

The actress posted pictures, accompanied with a touching message: 'It all began as a fierce song and dance competition between families, but ended, as always, with a huge celebration of love. Nick and I were looking forward to the sangeet (musical evening), another pre wedding ritual.. and see what each side had put together'.

'And what a performance it was'.

'Each family telling our stories through song and dance filled with lots of laughter and love. We were both filled with gratitude for the effort, the love and laughter and will carry the memories of this special evening for the rest of our lives'.

'It is an amazing start to a lifetime of togetherness for our families and friends'.

Joining the festivities were Priyanka's mum Madhu, brother Siddharth, cousin Parineeti, Nick's brothers Kevin and Joe, Sophie Turner, and many other family members.

Scenes from the evening:

Meanwhile, residents of Priyanka's hometown Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh celebrated the wedding with sweets and fireworks.

Parameshwar Rai Pandey, the caretaker of Priyanka's ancestral home in Bareilly, said, "Despite not getting any invitation for their bitiyaa's marriage, people of the city illuminated their houses with lights and distributed sweets to celebrate the moment on Saturday."

Crackers were burst and people danced to different songs, Pandey added.

"Through caretaker Parameshwar Pandey, I came to know that people in Bareilly are celebrating Priyanka's marriage," Priyanka's mother Dr Madhu Chopra told PTI, adding, "I am proud of the residents."

"No wedding cards for Priyanka-Nick wedding were printed," Dr Chopra explained. "Only selected persons were invited through phone. We are getting congratulatory messages from people of Bareilly. Owing to my busy schedule, I am not able to say thanks. Thanks will be conveyed to all as soon as we get time."

Chaman Kumar, who owns a chaat shop in Bareilly's Civil Lines, said, "To celebrate the wedding of Priyanka, a party has been organised for poor children."

Madhvi Mishra, who taught Priyanka at the Army School, conveyed her congratulations to the newlyweds.

Bareilly Mayor Umesh Gautam hosted a cultural programme at a private university to celebrate the occasion.

The city has been the workplace of Priyanka's father Dr Ashok Chopra and mother. Before shifting to Mumbai, Priyanka's parents used to run the Kasturba Hospital in Bareilly.