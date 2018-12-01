Priyanka and Nick are husband and wife!

Last updated on: December 01, 2018 22:06 IST

Let the next chapter of their relationship commence!

IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot on Saturday, December 1, four months after they got engaged. Photograph: Rob Kim/Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas on Saturday, December 1, said 'I do' as they exchanged wedding vows as per Catholic tradition at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.

According to People magazine, the groom's father, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr, officiated at the ceremony, where the couple exchanged wedding bands by the famed jeweller, Chopard.

Priyanka opted for a custom Ralph Lauren wedding gown. Nick too wore Ralph Lauren for their special day.

Ralph Lauren is an important designer for the couple not only because he is a friend of Priyanka's, but also because she and Jonas, 26, both rocked the Ralph Lauren Collection at the 2017 Met Gala which took place one week after their first unofficial date, reports People.

The couple, who arrived in Rajasthan's Blue City on Thursday, November 30, are having a dual wedding. The Christian wedding will be followed by a traditional Hindu ceremony on Sunday.

The respective families of the bride and the groom including Priyanka's mother Dr Madhu Chopra, brother Siddharth and cousins Parineeti and Mannara Chopra and Nick's parents Paul Kevin Sr and Denise, brother Kevin and his wife Danielle, and brother Joe and his fiancee Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner arrived on Thursday.

Following their arrival in Jodhpur, Chopra had a mehendi ceremony and the couple celebrated with a sangeet.

Weeks beforehand, Chopra celebrated her bachelorette party in Amsterdam and had a bridal shower in New York City.

The entire luxury hotel has been booked for the wedding guests.

IMAGE: Designer Ralph Lauren took to Twitter to congratulate the couple. The designer is special to the couple. Photograph: Ralph Lauren/Twitter

Priyanka and Nick have never shied away from documenting their love on social media since they went public with the relationship in July, but they decided to keep their wedding a private affair.

The guests were asked not to bring mobile phones to the venue and the entry to the palace was strictly restricted by invitation.

Apart from family members, Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita, daughter Isha and sons Akash and Anant attended the wedding.

YouTuber Lilly Singh aka Superwomen, Elizabeth Chambers, wife of actor Armie Hammer, British singer and actor Jasmin Walia were present at the ceremony. Salman Khan's sister Arpita Sharma also attended the wedding.

Bollywood's favourite wedding couturier Sabyasachi was also spotted among the guests.

Nick proposed Priyanka on her 36th birthday and then they flew down to India for a traditional roka ceremony.