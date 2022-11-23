Finally, We Get To See Priyanka's Daughter!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra had a treat in store for her social media followers when she gave everyone a peek of her daughter's face.

This is the first time she's shown Malti Marie's face on Instagram; usually, it's covered by a heart emoji.

The picture has Malti asleep in her stroller, with her face partially covered with a woollen cap.

Priyanka lovingly captions her Story: 'I mean...'

Priyanka tied the knot with Nick Jonas in December 2018 in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace.

The couple welcomed their daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy in January 2022.