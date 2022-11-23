News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Finally, We Get To See Priyanka's Daughter!

Finally, We Get To See Priyanka's Daughter!

By Rediff Movies
November 23, 2022 12:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra had a treat in store for her social media followers when she gave everyone a peek of her daughter's face.

This is the first time she's shown Malti Marie's face on Instagram; usually, it's covered by a heart emoji.

The picture has Malti asleep in her stroller, with her face partially covered with a woollen cap.

Priyanka lovingly captions her Story: 'I mean...'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka tied the knot with Nick Jonas in December 2018 in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace.

The couple welcomed their daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy in January 2022.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Who Looks Best With Varun? VOTE!
Who Looks Best With Varun? VOTE!
'Most of them don't deserve to win'
'Most of them don't deserve to win'
'Struggle Teaches You More Than Success'
'Struggle Teaches You More Than Success'
It's Broom, Broom Kejriwal
It's Broom, Broom Kejriwal
Karnataka court stays sale of book on Tipu Sultan
Karnataka court stays sale of book on Tipu Sultan
Boycott FIFA: BJP leader over 'invite' to Zakir Naik
Boycott FIFA: BJP leader over 'invite' to Zakir Naik
'What people want from work has changed'
'What people want from work has changed'

More like this

Is SRK's Name Plate Made Of Diamonds?

Is SRK's Name Plate Made Of Diamonds?

Alia Posts First Pic Post-Motherhood

Alia Posts First Pic Post-Motherhood

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances