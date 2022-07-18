8 Times Priyanka NAILED The Desi Look!

Happy Birthday, Mrs Jonas!
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who celebrates her 40th birthday on July 18, is undoubtedly a global fashion icon. But *nobody* can slay the desi girl look to perfection like she does.
Namrata Thakker flips through her style file.
Priyanka makes a bold style statement at the pre-Oscars party by turning up in a gorgeous sheer black sequin sari with embroidered lace, teamed with a strapless tube blouse from the designer clothing label Jade by Monika and Karishma.
Our birthday girl looks stunning in her floral printed, mirror work lehenga-choli as celebrates Diwali with Lilly Singh and Mindy Kaling.
‘Wearing the perfect drape for the perfect wedding... it's my go-to for every special occasion, says PeeCee and rightly so.
She nails the sari look like a pro in a beautiful Sabyasachi creation.
Giving us major fashion goals in her custom red and gold sari, that's Priyanka showing us how to get the traditional look right!
Priyanka pays homage to the '70s era in a floral velvet sharara set paired with tinted sunglasses and some exquisite jewellery.
Keeping it simple yet elegant in a floral printed sari with matching sleeveless blouse and statement earrings, Priyanka's festive avatar is indeed swoon-worthy.
The movie star knows how to keep it stylish in every season.
Her neon green kurta and white salwar is perfect for a summer outing.
Priyanka's off-white kurta featuring multi-colour detailing is a must-have in your wardrobe especially for festive occasions.