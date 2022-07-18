News
Rediff.com  » Movies » 8 Times Priyanka NAILED The Desi Look!

By NAMRATA THAKKER
July 18, 2022 12:51 IST
Happy Birthday, Mrs Jonas!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who celebrates her 40th birthday on July 18, is undoubtedly a global fashion icon. But *nobody* can slay the desi girl look to perfection like she does.

Namrata Thakker flips through her style file.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka makes a bold style statement at the pre-Oscars party by turning up in a gorgeous sheer black sequin sari with embroidered lace, teamed with a strapless tube blouse from the designer clothing label Jade by Monika and Karishma.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Our birthday girl looks stunning in her floral printed, mirror work lehenga-choli as celebrates Diwali with Lilly Singh and Mindy Kaling.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

‘Wearing the perfect drape for the perfect wedding... it's my go-to for every special occasion, says PeeCee and rightly so.

She nails the sari look like a pro in a beautiful Sabyasachi creation.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Giving us major fashion goals in her custom red and gold sari, that's Priyanka showing us how to get the traditional look right!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka pays homage to the '70s era in a floral velvet sharara set paired with tinted sunglasses and some exquisite jewellery.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Keeping it simple yet elegant in a floral printed sari with matching sleeveless blouse and statement earrings, Priyanka's festive avatar is indeed swoon-worthy.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

The movie star knows how to keep it stylish in every season.

Her neon green kurta and white salwar is perfect for a summer outing.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nick Jonas/Instagram

Priyanka's off-white kurta featuring multi-colour detailing is a must-have in your wardrobe especially for festive occasions.

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
