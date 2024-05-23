Priyanka Stuns In Plunging Neck Gown

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra, brand ambassador for Bvlgari, took Rome by storm as she attended a lavish event hosted by the luxury brand in the heart of the Eternal City.

The movie star made a stunning appearance in a shimmering black ensemble with a plunging neckline, accentuated by an exquisite Bvlgari necklace.

The event unveiled the Bvlgari Aeterna high jewellery and high-end watches collection for the first time.

Sharing her latest look on Instagram, Priyanka captioned the post 'In the heart of Rome. @bvlgari'.

As per the details shared by her stylist, Rebecca Corbin-Murray, the actor donned a sleeveless black gown from the archives of the luxury fashion house Giorgio Armani, featuring halter straps, a plunging V neckline, a fitted bodice, and a figure-hugging skirt with a floor-length hem. The gown was adorned with shimmering black sequins.

Priyanka opted for black-tinted sunglasses from Bvlgari, complementing her look with black strappy stilettos and a selection of Bvlgari jewels.

Her choice of accessories included a diamond choker with a blue sapphire gemstone, statement rings, teardrop earrings and a dainty bracelet.

For her makeup, Priyanka opted for a subtle yet glamorous look, with feathered brows, mauve lip shade, nude eye shadow, winged eyeliner, and a radiant highlighter.

Priyanka stole everyone's attention with her first look at the event as well.

Priyanka had sported short hair and wore an off-shoulder cream and black dress. She wore a Serpenti Aeterna necklace, the most extraordinary jewellery piece crafted by Bvlgari in its history, according to an online fashion critic.