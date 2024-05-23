News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Priyanka Stuns In Plunging Neck Gown

Priyanka Stuns In Plunging Neck Gown

Source: ANI
May 23, 2024 10:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra, brand ambassador for Bvlgari, took Rome by storm as she attended a lavish event hosted by the luxury brand in the heart of the Eternal City.

The movie star made a stunning appearance in a shimmering black ensemble with a plunging neckline, accentuated by an exquisite Bvlgari necklace.

The event unveiled the Bvlgari Aeterna high jewellery and high-end watches collection for the first time.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Sharing her latest look on Instagram, Priyanka captioned the post 'In the heart of Rome. @bvlgari'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

As per the details shared by her stylist, Rebecca Corbin-Murray, the actor donned a sleeveless black gown from the archives of the luxury fashion house Giorgio Armani, featuring halter straps, a plunging V neckline, a fitted bodice, and a figure-hugging skirt with a floor-length hem. The gown was adorned with shimmering black sequins.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka opted for black-tinted sunglasses from Bvlgari, complementing her look with black strappy stilettos and a selection of Bvlgari jewels.

Her choice of accessories included a diamond choker with a blue sapphire gemstone, statement rings, teardrop earrings and a dainty bracelet.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

For her makeup, Priyanka opted for a subtle yet glamorous look, with feathered brows, mauve lip shade, nude eye shadow, winged eyeliner, and a radiant highlighter.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka stole everyone's attention with her first look at the event as well.

Priyanka had sported short hair and wore an off-shoulder cream and black dress. She wore a Serpenti Aeterna necklace, the most extraordinary jewellery piece crafted by Bvlgari in its history, according to an online fashion critic.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Urvashi's Pink Magic At Cannes
Urvashi's Pink Magic At Cannes
A Peek Into Sobhita's Cannes Diary
A Peek Into Sobhita's Cannes Diary
Sobhita Chills In Cannes
Sobhita Chills In Cannes
India's MCap-To-GDP Ratio Hits 15 Yr High
India's MCap-To-GDP Ratio Hits 15 Yr High
Ashwin beats injury to bowl match-turning spell
Ashwin beats injury to bowl match-turning spell
Jaiswal Or Hetmeyer? Who Batted Better?
Jaiswal Or Hetmeyer? Who Batted Better?
Will cause chaos: EC to SC on voter turnout data plea
Will cause chaos: EC to SC on voter turnout data plea

More like this

Like Urvashi's Fish Necklace?

Like Urvashi's Fish Necklace?

Kiara Gets Her Fashion Right At Cannes

Kiara Gets Her Fashion Right At Cannes

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances