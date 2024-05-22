News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » A Peek Into Sobhita's Cannes Diary

A Peek Into Sobhita's Cannes Diary

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 22, 2024 16:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita Dhulipala shares her Cannes diaries with her fans.

'So I was in Cannes for exactly 30 hours courtesy @magnum.india. My second time at the film festival -- the first time was with my debut film Raman Raghav 2.0 which premiered in the incredible Directors' fortnight segment in 2016. This time around, though I was there with a brand and not a film, the quiet wonder remains. As does the boisterous laughter and my baguette admiration,' she writes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita picks a white, flowery sari for a walk on the beach.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

At the Magnum party.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Meet her squad.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Time for delicious food...

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

And dessert.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Golden Girl Sobhita
Golden Girl Sobhita
Sobhita Chills In Cannes
Sobhita Chills In Cannes
Shahana Takes The Sari To Cannes
Shahana Takes The Sari To Cannes
Vijay Mallya Praises Kohli
Vijay Mallya Praises Kohli
RBI makes govt richer by Rs 2.11 lakh crore
RBI makes govt richer by Rs 2.11 lakh crore
IPL 2024: 'SRH will continue to play aggressively'
IPL 2024: 'SRH will continue to play aggressively'
Covid variant behind surge in Singapore found in India
Covid variant behind surge in Singapore found in India

More like this

Jacqueline Picks Gold For Cannes

Jacqueline Picks Gold For Cannes

Amy Jackson Gets Dramatic In Cannes

Amy Jackson Gets Dramatic In Cannes

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances