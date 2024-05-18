News
Kiara Gets Her Fashion Right At Cannes

Kiara Gets Her Fashion Right At Cannes

Source: ANI
May 18, 2024 16:48 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Kiara Advani is having a much better fashion day at the French Riviera than Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai.

Kiara is representing India at the Women in Cinema gala dinner at the festival, and dropped her stylish look on social media on Friday.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Kiara wears an ivory crepe back satin dress with a thigh-high slit, designed by Prabal Gurung.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

She elevates her look with large matching earrings.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

This is Kiara's first time in Cannes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Sharing a video where she steps out of a car and poses, she writes, 'Rendezvous at the Riviera.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

What do you think of Kiara's look?

Source: ANI
