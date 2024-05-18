Kiara Gets Her Fashion Right At Cannes

Kiara Advani is having a much better fashion day at the French Riviera than Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai.
Kiara is representing India at the Women in Cinema gala dinner at the festival, and dropped her stylish look on social media on Friday.
Kiara wears an ivory crepe back satin dress with a thigh-high slit, designed by Prabal Gurung.
She elevates her look with large matching earrings.
This is Kiara's first time in Cannes.
Sharing a video where she steps out of a car and poses, she writes, 'Rendezvous at the Riviera.'
What do you think of Kiara's look?