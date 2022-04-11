News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Pranitha Subhash is pregnant

Pranitha Subhash is pregnant

By Rediff Movies
April 11, 2022 12:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Pranitha Subhash, who was last seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India and Hungama 2, took to social media to announce her pregnancy.

The actress shared adorable pictures and wrote, 'For my husband's 34th bday, the angels above have a present for us.'

Pranitha wed Bangalore businessman Nithin Raju in May 2021.

Please click on the images for a look at the happy couple.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranitha Subhash/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranitha Subhash/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranitha Subhash/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranitha Subhash/Instagram

 

 

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Kalki Puts On Some COLOUR!
Kalki Puts On Some COLOUR!
Meet Bollywood's New Gym Buddies
Meet Bollywood's New Gym Buddies
What Is Mohanlal Shooting For?
What Is Mohanlal Shooting For?
When Sunny Had No Money For Her Shaadi
When Sunny Had No Money For Her Shaadi
BJP Has A Competitor For Vivekananda
BJP Has A Competitor For Vivekananda
Double taxation relief for Indian IT cos in Australia
Double taxation relief for Indian IT cos in Australia
Shehbaz Sharif set to be elected new Pak PM today
Shehbaz Sharif set to be elected new Pak PM today

More like this

Pranitha goes scuba diving

Pranitha goes scuba diving

Alia under 'house arrest' till wedding

Alia under 'house arrest' till wedding

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances