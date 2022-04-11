Pranitha Subhash is pregnant

Pranitha Subhash, who was last seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India and Hungama 2, took to social media to announce her pregnancy.

The actress shared adorable pictures and wrote, 'For my husband's 34th bday, the angels above have a present for us.'

Pranitha wed Bangalore businessman Nithin Raju in May 2021.

Please click on the images for a look at the happy couple.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranitha Subhash/Instagram

