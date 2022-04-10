What Is Mohanlal Shooting For?

Rashmi loves April... Priya explores Dubai... Suriya is in Kanyakumari...
Please click on the images for a look at the stars.
IMAGE: It's hard to image Bigg Boss Malayalam without its host Mohanlal and he returns for the fourth season.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mohanlal/Instagram
IMAGE: Rashmi Gautam, who turns 34 on April 27, feels, 'April babies are the best.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmi Gautam/Instagram
IMAGE: Priya Varrier at the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Varrier/Instagram
IMAGE: Pawan Kalyan felicitates Art Director Thota Tharani before the shoot for the Telugu film Hari Hara Veera Mallu resumes.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Pawan Kalyan/Instagram
IMAGE: Suriya, whose film Etharkkum Thunindhavan is streaming on Netflix, visits the Thiruvalluvar monument in Kanyakumari for the first time.
Photograph: Kind courtesy /Instagram