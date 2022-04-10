News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Kalki Puts On Some COLOUR!

Kalki Puts On Some COLOUR!

By Rediff Movies
April 10, 2022 14:24 IST
Shefali cools in a pool... Tanisha goes on a drive... Sarah's perfect pic...

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Like Kalki Koechlin's multi-coloured jacket?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalki Koechlin/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shefali Jariwala cools off in a pool.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shefali Jariwala/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Tanisha Mukerji lets her eyes do all the talking.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanishaa Mukerji/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sarah Jane Dias takes a pic in the perfect light.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sarah Jane Dias/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Mouni Roy explores Gondal in Gujarat.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Where's Hina Khan off to?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Tina Datta takes in the pleasure of nature.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tina Datta/Instagram

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
