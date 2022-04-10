News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Meet Bollywood's New Gym Buddies

Meet Bollywood's New Gym Buddies

By Rediff Movies
April 10, 2022 13:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Anupam Kher, who is shooting for his next film Uunchai in Delhi in the national capital, bumped into Shahid Kapoor at their hotel gym.

Shahid is in Dilli to promote Jersey, which releases on Thursday, April 14.

'Delighted to meet the #Jersey guy, co-actor and a dear friend @shahidkapoor in a gym in Delhi! He is here to promote his film and I am shooting for #Uunchai! Good luck my friend for the release. Loved the trailer. Jai Ho! #Actors #ActorsLifeforMe #Gym #YearOfTheBody,' Anupam posted, with these pictures.

Please click on the images for a look at Anupam and Sasha.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupam Kher/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupam Kher/Instagram

 

 

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Gullak 3 Review
Gullak 3 Review
Dasvi Review
Dasvi Review
Abhay 3 Review
Abhay 3 Review
Party rallies behind Imran as Pak set to elect new PM
Party rallies behind Imran as Pak set to elect new PM
Kartik Vasudev's Parents Mourn His Loss
Kartik Vasudev's Parents Mourn His Loss
Leclerc scores thumping win in Australia for Ferrari
Leclerc scores thumping win in Australia for Ferrari
What Is Mohanlal Shooting For?
What Is Mohanlal Shooting For?

More like this

An RRR Sequel? Rajamouli Reveals!

An RRR Sequel? Rajamouli Reveals!

Jaya, The Tallest Bachchan

Jaya, The Tallest Bachchan

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances