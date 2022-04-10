Meet Bollywood's New Gym Buddies

Anupam Kher, who is shooting for his next film Uunchai in Delhi in the national capital, bumped into Shahid Kapoor at their hotel gym.

Shahid is in Dilli to promote Jersey, which releases on Thursday, April 14.

'Delighted to meet the #Jersey guy, co-actor and a dear friend @shahidkapoor in a gym in Delhi! He is here to promote his film and I am shooting for #Uunchai! Good luck my friend for the release. Loved the trailer. Jai Ho! #Actors #ActorsLifeforMe #Gym #YearOfTheBody,' Anupam posted, with these pictures.

Please click on the images for a look at Anupam and Sasha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupam Kher/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupam Kher/Instagram