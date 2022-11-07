News
Look, Who Attended Palak-Mithoon's Wedding Reception

By Rediff Movies
November 07, 2022 14:29 IST
Singer Palak Muchhal and Composer Mithoon had a weekend wedding.

While the wedding was an intimate affair featuring only family and close friends, the couple hosted a grand reception for industry folk.

 

Rashami Desai looks elegant in white.

 

Daisy Shah goes for red and gold.

 

Rupa Ganguly likes her gold.

 

Palak and Mithoon say 'cheese' for the cameras.

 

Palash Muchhal, the brother of the bride.

 

Is cricketer Smriti Mandhana dating Palash? The rumours certainly insist on that. Smriti was, interestingly, the bridesmaid.

 

Akashdeep and Sheeba, who attended all the wedding functions.

 

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla.

 

Sunali and Roop Kumar Rathod.

 

Hema and Sudesh Bhosle.

 

Radhika and Shaan.

 

Shantaben Shah with husband Anandji.

 

Udit Narayan with son Aditya Narayan, daughter-in-law Swetha Agarwal and wife Deepa.

 

Neelam and Manoj Muntashir.

 

Sonu Nigam.

 

Kailash Kher brings his energy along.

 

Armaan Malik.

 

Tulsi Kumar arrives with...

 

...Brother Bhushan Kumar.

 

Krishika Lulla with son Arnav and nephew Krishna Dembela.

 

Jatin Pandit and son Raahul.

 

Mukesh Bhatt with son Vishesh.

Palak and Mithoon fell in love on the sets of the Bhatts' production, Aashiqui 2.

 

Madhur Bhandarkar.

 

Milap Zaveri.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

