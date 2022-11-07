News
Palak Weds Mithoon

Palak Weds Mithoon

By Rediff Movies
November 07, 2022 11:02 IST
Singer Palak Muchhal and Composer Mithoon wed in an intimate ceremony attended by family and close friends in Mumbai on Sunday.

After posting pictures from their haldi and mehendi ceremonies, the newlyweds revealed their wedding look on social media.

 

Palak and Mithoon caption this: 'आज हम दो सदैव के लिये एक हुए । And forever begins...'

 

For her wedding, Palak wore an embellished red lehenga choli with a matching dupatta. She completed her look with kundan jewellery.

Mithoon chose an off-white bandhgala suit with a maroon doshala and turban.

 

The couple fell in love while making music for Aashiqui 2 in 2013.

Palak has sung many hit songs like Dholida (Loveyatri), Panchhi Bole (Baahubali: The Beginning), Jumme Ki Raat (Kick) and Kaabil Hoon (Kaabil).

Mithoon has composed music for songs like Maula Mere Maula (Anwar), Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga (Half Girlfriend), Aye Khuda (Murder 2), Bolo Har Har Har (Shivaay) and many more.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Palak Muchhal and Mithoon/Instagram

Rediff Movies
