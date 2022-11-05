Inside Palak Muchhal's Haldi Ceremony

Singer Palak Muchhal is all set to tie the knot with composer Mithoon on November 6.

The couple fell in love while working on the Aashiqui 2 song Chahun Main Ya Naa in 2013.

They dated for nine years and are now ready to take the plunge.

Interesting fact: Mithoon is related to composer Pyarelal of Laxmikant-Pyarelal fame; his father, Naresh, is Pyarelal's brother.

It will be a traditional Rajasthani wedding for the couple; the guest list includes their friends from the industry.

After the wedding, Palak and Mithoon will leave for her hometown, Indore, where they will host the reception.

The pre-wedding festivities have already begun at Palak's house in Andheri, northwest Mumbai.

Here's looking at pictures from Palak's haldi ceremony on Friday morning, followed by the mehendi ceremony later in the evening.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Palash Muchhal/Instagram

Palak wears yellow and chooses flower-based jewellery for her haldi ceremony.

Her brother Palash applies haldi on her.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sheeba Akashdeep Sabir/Instagram

Palak's brother with yesteryear actress Sheeba and her bridesmaid, cricketer Smriti Mandhana.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sheeba Akashdeep Sabir/Instagram

Actress Samaira Rao joins in for a selfie.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sheeba Akashdeep Sabir/Instagram

Mirror mirror on the wall...

Palak wears a teal green lehenga for her mehendi ceremony.

Jackie Shroff and Sheeba attend the ceremony.

Like Jackie's mehendi?

Everyone wants a moment of the bride-to-be.