News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Inside Palak Muchhal's Haldi Ceremony

Inside Palak Muchhal's Haldi Ceremony

By Rediff Movies
November 05, 2022 15:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Singer Palak Muchhal is all set to tie the knot with composer Mithoon on November 6.

The couple fell in love while working on the Aashiqui 2 song Chahun Main Ya Naa in 2013.

They dated for nine years and are now ready to take the plunge.

Interesting fact: Mithoon is related to composer Pyarelal of Laxmikant-Pyarelal fame; his father, Naresh, is Pyarelal's brother.

It will be a traditional Rajasthani wedding for the couple; the guest list includes their friends from the industry.

After the wedding, Palak and Mithoon will leave for her hometown, Indore, where they will host the reception.

The pre-wedding festivities have already begun at Palak's house in Andheri, northwest Mumbai.

Here's looking at pictures from Palak's haldi ceremony on Friday morning, followed by the mehendi ceremony later in the evening.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Palash Muchhal/Instagram

Palak wears yellow and chooses flower-based jewellery for her haldi ceremony.

Her brother Palash applies haldi on her.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sheeba Akashdeep Sabir/Instagram

Palak's brother with yesteryear actress Sheeba and her bridesmaid, cricketer Smriti Mandhana.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sheeba Akashdeep Sabir/Instagram

Actress Samaira Rao joins in for a selfie.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sheeba Akashdeep Sabir/Instagram

Mirror mirror on the wall...

 

Palak wears a teal green lehenga for her mehendi ceremony.

 

Jackie Shroff and Sheeba attend the ceremony.

 

Like Jackie's mehendi?

 

Everyone wants a moment of the bride-to-be.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
OTT: Brahmastra, PS-1, Minions And More!
OTT: Brahmastra, PS-1, Minions And More!
Doctor G: Lazy, Dishonest, Film
Doctor G: Lazy, Dishonest, Film
Priyanka Shares Her Heart
Priyanka Shares Her Heart
'No choice': Musk justifies mass layoffs at Twitter
'No choice': Musk justifies mass layoffs at Twitter
BJP compares Kejriwal to Hitler over Delhi pollution
BJP compares Kejriwal to Hitler over Delhi pollution
'Talented, driven people': Putin praises India again
'Talented, driven people': Putin praises India again
India's first voter dies at 106 in Himachal
India's first voter dies at 106 in Himachal

More like this

'I will never sing an item number'

'I will never sing an item number'

Mithoon: I won't lift a tune

Mithoon: I won't lift a tune

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances