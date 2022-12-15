Pix: Devoleena Marries Her Gym Trainer

Television actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee got married to her boyfriend Shahnawaz Sheikh -- who also happens to be a gym trainer -- at a private ceremony in Mumbai.
They have been in a relationship for three years.
Devoleena makes the announcement: 'And yes proudly i can say i am taken & yes shonu "CHIRAAG LEKAR BHI DHOONDTI TOH TUJH JAISA NAHI MILTA.
'You are the answer of my pain & prayers. I LOVE YOU SHONU.
'Lots of love to you all. Keep us in your prayers & bless us.
'THE MYSTERIOUS MAN urff The Famous #SHONU AND TUM SAB K JIJA.'
The couple had a court marriage in Mumbai on Wednesday, December 14.
This will be followed by a wedding ceremony and a private party at Maharashtra's popular hill station, Lonavala.
For the wedding, Devoleena wore a red sari that was embroidered with pearls.
Shahnawaz wore a tuxedo.
Actor Vishal Singh walks with the bride.
Actress Bhavini Purohit Dave and her husband Dhaval Dave celebrate with the newlyweds.