Rediff.com  » Movies » Pix: Devoleena Marries Her Gym Trainer

Pix: Devoleena Marries Her Gym Trainer

By Rediff Movies
December 15, 2022 13:42 IST
Television actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee got married to her boyfriend Shahnawaz Sheikh -- who also happens to be a gym trainer -- at a private ceremony in Mumbai.

They have been in a relationship for three years. 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Devoleena Bhattacharjee/Instagram

Devoleena makes the announcement: 'And yes proudly i can say i am taken & yes shonu "CHIRAAG LEKAR BHI DHOONDTI TOH TUJH JAISA NAHI MILTA.

'You are the answer of my pain & prayers. I LOVE YOU SHONU.

'Lots of love to you all. Keep us in your prayers & bless us.

'THE MYSTERIOUS MAN urff The Famous #SHONU AND TUM SAB K JIJA.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Devoleena Bhattacharjee/Instagram

The couple had a court marriage in Mumbai on Wednesday, December 14.

This will be followed by a wedding ceremony and a private party at Maharashtra's popular hill station, Lonavala.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Devoleena Bhattacharjee/Instagram

For the wedding, Devoleena wore a red sari that was embroidered with pearls.

Shahnawaz wore a tuxedo.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vishal Singh/Instagram

Actor Vishal Singh walks with the bride.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dhaval Dave/Instagram

Actress Bhavini Purohit Dave and her husband Dhaval Dave celebrate with the newlyweds.

Rediff Movies
