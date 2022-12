Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor's new film finally gets a name!

Shraddha unveiled its teaser in which the title is revealed: Tu Jhooti Main Makkar.

The teaser sees the two actors making gooey eyes and blowing kisses at each other.

Directed by Luv Ranjan, the romantic comedy will release on March 8.

