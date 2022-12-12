News
First Pictures: Guneet Weds Sunny

By Rediff Movies
December 12, 2022 17:15 IST
Producer Guneet Monga got married to Sunny Kapoor at a gurudwara in Mumbai on December 12; they followed the Anand Karaj rituals.

The couple, who reportedly met through a dating app in 2021, had hosted a star-studded cocktail party on Sunday.

 

Guneet posted pictures from the wedding ceremony and wrote a sweet note:

'With the unconditional love and blessings of our Guruji, elders, friends and family we took our vows to start our forever, today. I had my parents with me in spirit and in small details of my wedding festivities and rituals.

'I know they’re watching us from above and beaming. It’s surreal to have found a family so pure and warm in Sunny and his parents who have made me feel so incredibly special and loved already.

'In putting together our wedding we experienced countless moments that felt so special, we felt dearly protected and celebrated. It’s like the universe came together to make our divine union happen.

'Thank you for all the wishes, blessings and heart warming messages. Thank you for being a part of the biggest day of our life.

'PS: I manifested the most popular surname ever!

'Shukraana
'Mrs & Mr Kapoor.'

 

Guneet looked lovely in a pink and blue pastel embellished lehenga; her accessories included heavy jewellery, a maang teeka, a nath and kaleeras.

 

Sunny opted for a cream sherwani and a blue turban.

 

A sweet, stolen moment.

 

The guest list at the gurudwara wedding included Sonali Kulkarni, Neena Gupta, Farah Khan, Mithila Palkar and Prajakta Koli.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Guneet Monga/Instagram

Rediff Movies
