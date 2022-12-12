Sanya, Vidya At Guneet's Pre-Wedding Party

Producer Guneet Monga and her fiance Sunny Kapoor threw a grand cocktail party on Sunday, December 11, a day before their wedding, and Bollywood's stars were there to share in their joy.

Guneet is know for producing films like the Gangs Of Wasseypur series, Peddlers, The Lunchbox, Masaan and Pagglait.

Guneet Monga and Sunny Kapoor are all smiles.

Sanya Malhotra, who leads the cast of Pagglait, looks stunning in a brown and gold lehenga.

Sanya was among those who performed at Guneet's mehendi ceremony; she danced to the Mitron hit song, Kamariya.

Sayani Gupta opts for black.

Mouni Roy looks lovely in a sheer sari.

Isha Talwar wears an asymmetrical dress.

Konkana Sensharma's blouse lends a pop of colour to her silver-grey sari.

Vidya Balan goes floral.

She arrives with husband Siddharth Roy Kapoor.

Neha Dhupia is all smiles.

Karan Johar arrives with Chunky Panday and his wife Bhavana; Sanjay Kapoor and Neha join them for a picture.

Amrita Puri.

Divya Dutta.

Yuvika Chaudhary.

Tahira Kashyap.

Neena Gupta had starred in the short film Pinni that was part of Guneet's anthology, Zindagi In Short.

Ekta Kapoor with the couple.

Rajshri Deshpande.

Costume designer Niharika Khan and actor-director Vijay Maurya.

Deepa Bhatia with husband Amole Gupte.

Ashutosh Rana with wife Renuka Shahane.

Fukrey actor Manjot Singh and Amol Parasher of Sardar Udham.

Karan Tacker and Laksh Lalwani.

Deepak Dobriyal and Sanjay Suri.

Directors Vishal Bhardwaj and Neeraj Ghaywan.