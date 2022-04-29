OTT: What You Can Watch On Long Weekend

Stars. Substance. Style. Sukanya Verma lists them all on OTT this week.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali adapts a chapter from S Hussain Zaidi and Jane Borges's non-fiction bestseller Mafia Queens of Mumbai to trace a woman's journey from gullible romantic to influential brothel madam with trademark lyricism and a career best turn by its leading lady Alia Bhatt in and as Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Gaslit

Where to watch: LionsgatePlay

Language: English

The likes of Julia Roberts, Sean Penn and Dan Stevens grace the five-part political thriller centred around the Watergate scandal's untold stories.

House of Gucci

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

From marriage to murder, film-maker Ridley Scott's scandalous, star-studded insight into the lives and legacy of the family running the iconic fashion house comes alive in top-notch performances by Lady Gaga and Al Pacino.

The ABC Murders

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: English

Close on the heels of Death on the Nile comes another Agatha Christie mystery.

In this three-part BBC adaptation, John Malkovich slips in the role of Belgian detective Hercule Poirot investigating a series of murders where the killer signs off as ABC.

Soundtrack#1

Where to watch? Disney Hotstar

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

My Name's Han So-hee and Happiness hero Park Hyung-sik find romance in the four-part K-drama about two friends -- a photographer and lyricist -- realising they mean a lot more in the course of making music.

Prayers of the Stolen

Where to watch? Mubi

Language: Spanish (with subtitles)

Set in a rural town of Mexico, Prayers of the Stolen chronicles the friendship of three girls residing in a drug mafia ravaged region.

Heartstopper

Where to watch: Netflix

Language: English

A winsome adaptation of Alice Oseman's LGBTQ+ themed graphic novel that looks at teen love and friendships has already sparked off demands for a season 2.

Taxi Driver

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

A taxi company whose services include exacting revenge for its clients. Trust K-dramas to make sense out of the most bonkers premise.

Gentleman Jack Season 2

Where to watch? Disney Hotstar

Language: English

Sally Wainwright's historical drama series about lesbian love continues its impressive streak as it looks at life after same-sex marriage in a well-received second season.

The King of Pigs

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

The evils of bullying, its haunting trauma and shocking repercussions fuel the drama in this brand new offering from South Korea's television scene.

We Own This City

Where to watch? Disney Hotstar

Language: English

Crime reporter Justin Fenton's book comes alive in a mini-series centred around the cops, crime and corruption in Baltimore.