Bat power. Girl power. Cute puppies. And tons of anthologies. What's your pick from OTT this week? Sukanya Verma gives you some options:

The Batman

Where to watch? BookMyShow Stream

Language: English

It's back to Batman taking on Gotham City's bad boys in a brand new take from Director Matt Reeves with Robert Pattinson slipping in the role of the Caped Crusader and coming out tops.

The Man Who Fell to Earth

Where to watch? Voot Select

Language: English

A sci-fi novel by Walter Tevis, previously adapted into a movie featuring David Bowie, gets the Web series treatment in a 10-part series starring Chiwetel Ejiofor as the humanoid alien visits earth to save his own during a turning point in the history of human evolution.

Anatomy of a Scandal

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Downton Abbey fame's Michelle Dockery turns prosecution counsel after a happily married British politician is accused of adultery and rape in this six-part Netflix series based on Sarah Vaughan's novel of the same name.

The First Lady

Where to watch? Voot Select

Language: English

Heavyweights like Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson headline the anthology drama looking at history through the eyes of three of its former First Ladies -- Michelle Obama, Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt.

King Richard

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Before Will Smith's controversial Oscar win ruined everything, the actor garnered much appreciation for his portrayal of Richard Williams, father and coach of tennis legends Venus and Serena, and his contribution in their success.

Guilty Minds

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi, English

The personal lives and professional challenges of two dynamic yet polar opposite lawyers fuels the drama of this 10-part legal drama.

Roar

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

Author Cecial Ahem's dark, feministic fables inspire the eight-part anthology directed by names ranging from Rashida Jones and So Yong Kim while broaching on subjects of autonomy and identity with star turns that include Nicole Kidman.

Anantham

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

One house, many memories, Anantham is a bitter sweet slice-of-life unravelling through its steadfast spectator in the ZEE5 Web series led by Prakash Raj.

Kuthiraivaal

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

One fine day a man wakes up from a dream to find he has grown a horse tail. What ensues is most bizarre, surreal and intriguing.

Oh My Dog

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Produced by Tollywood's power-couple Suriya and Jyothika, a little boy's love for his beloved blind husky forms Oh My Dog's emotional core.

London Files

Where to watch? Voot Select

Language: Hindi

Arjun Rampal plays a homicide detective investigating the case of a billionaire's missing daughter while coming across cults and chaos in the hustle-bustle of London.