Spy Dramas. Social Comedies. Thrillers.

Spy dramas, social comedies, star-studded delights, new seasons of beloved series -- Sukanya Verma lists a fun, fun weekend for you on OTT.
Gullak 3
Where to watch? SonyLIV
Language: Hindi
The Mishra family experience a brand new season of middle class ups and downs while navigating through everyday life in their trademark warmth and wit.
Nightmare Alley
Where to watch? Disney Hotstar
Language: English
Film-maker Guillermo Del Tero brings his stunning vision to William Lindsay Gresham's novel of the same name about the dark paths a carnival conman's avarice leads him. The Oscar-nominated neo-noir stars Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara, Toni Collette and Willem Dafoe.
Our Blues
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Korean (with subtitles)
Against the backdrop of Jeju Island, lives of people at various stages of life unfold in this K-drama anthology.
All the Old Knives
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English
Chris Pine and Thandie Newton play CIA colleagues and ex-lovers involved in an investigation where the latter is suspected to be a double agent in an espionage drama co-starring veterans Laurence Fishburne and Jonathan Pryce.
Dasvi
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Hindi
A politician decides to finish Class 10 from jail while his wife takes over his chief minister duties ensuing in much mirth in Abhishek Bachchan-Nimrat Kaur-Yami Gautam's light-hearted social comedy.
The King's Man
Where to watch? Disney Hotstar
Language: English
A prequel in the Kingsman movie series, Matthew Vaughn's The King's Man centres around one man's efforts to stop tyrants from succeeding in their vicious schemes.
My Liberation Notes
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Korean (with subtitles)
Three siblings and a stranger take a break from their humdrum existence to experience life and emotional fulfillment.
Etharkkum Thunindhavan
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Tamil (with subtitles)
Superstar Suriya turns justice seeker over crimes committed against women in his latest offering.
Abhay 3
Where to watch? ZEE5
Language: Hindi
If you enjoyed the first two seasons of Kunal Kemmu as ACP Abhay and team taking on demented killers, season three is just what you need.
Blue Cobalt
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Hindi
There's a stir in a typical traditional home following the arrival of a mysterious paying guest as he becomes the shared object of affection between a wannabe author and his sister.
Ek Love Ya
Where to watch? ZEE5
Language: Kannada (with subtitles)
An aspiring lawyer slumps into a downward spiral after his classmate turns him down except Ek Love Ya has more thriller than romance on its mind.
Naaradan
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)
Tovino Thomas aces the role of a high profile news anchor compelled to exaggerate the truth and engage in media witch hunts for the sake of TRPs.
Slow Horses
Where to watch? Apple TV+
Language: English
Always game for good old espionage, Gary Oldman whips up his magic in the new series as the obnoxious boss of a motley crew of MI5 agents saving England from harm's way.