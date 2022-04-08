Spy Dramas. Social Comedies. Thrillers.

Spy dramas, social comedies, star-studded delights, new seasons of beloved series -- Sukanya Verma lists a fun, fun weekend for you on OTT.

Gullak 3

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Hindi

The Mishra family experience a brand new season of middle class ups and downs while navigating through everyday life in their trademark warmth and wit.

Nightmare Alley

Where to watch? Disney Hotstar

Language: English

Film-maker Guillermo Del Tero brings his stunning vision to William Lindsay Gresham's novel of the same name about the dark paths a carnival conman's avarice leads him. The Oscar-nominated neo-noir stars Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara, Toni Collette and Willem Dafoe.

Our Blues

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

Against the backdrop of Jeju Island, lives of people at various stages of life unfold in this K-drama anthology.

All the Old Knives

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Chris Pine and Thandie Newton play CIA colleagues and ex-lovers involved in an investigation where the latter is suspected to be a double agent in an espionage drama co-starring veterans Laurence Fishburne and Jonathan Pryce.

Dasvi

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

A politician decides to finish Class 10 from jail while his wife takes over his chief minister duties ensuing in much mirth in Abhishek Bachchan-Nimrat Kaur-Yami Gautam's light-hearted social comedy.

The King's Man

Where to watch? Disney Hotstar

Language: English

A prequel in the Kingsman movie series, Matthew Vaughn's The King's Man centres around one man's efforts to stop tyrants from succeeding in their vicious schemes.

My Liberation Notes

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

Three siblings and a stranger take a break from their humdrum existence to experience life and emotional fulfillment.

Etharkkum Thunindhavan

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Superstar Suriya turns justice seeker over crimes committed against women in his latest offering.

Abhay 3

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Hindi

If you enjoyed the first two seasons of Kunal Kemmu as ACP Abhay and team taking on demented killers, season three is just what you need.

Blue Cobalt

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

There's a stir in a typical traditional home following the arrival of a mysterious paying guest as he becomes the shared object of affection between a wannabe author and his sister.

Ek Love Ya

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Kannada (with subtitles)

An aspiring lawyer slumps into a downward spiral after his classmate turns him down except Ek Love Ya has more thriller than romance on its mind.

Naaradan

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

Tovino Thomas aces the role of a high profile news anchor compelled to exaggerate the truth and engage in media witch hunts for the sake of TRPs.

Slow Horses

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

Always game for good old espionage, Gary Oldman whips up his magic in the new series as the obnoxious boss of a motley crew of MI5 agents saving England from harm's way.