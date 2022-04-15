Drives. Spies. Sports Legends

From Korean spies to sports legends, here's everything you can catch on OTT this week.

Sukanya Verma lists a fun, fun, OTT Menu for you.

Yaksha: Ruthless Operations

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

Slick action and thrills colour this espionage movie about a straightforward prosecutor out and about inspecting a Black Ops team and its savage leader.

Bachchhan Paandey

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Bollywood's remake of the Tamil hit Jigarthanda stars Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon as a ruthless gangster and rookie film-maker wherein the latter attempts to turn him into a subject for a biopic.

Ghostbusters Afterlife

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

In this brand new offering from the Ghostbusters movie franchise, a young mum and her two sons arrive in a new town only to discover their supernatural legacy amidst paranormal threats.

Happiness

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

A deadly outbreak that turns the infected into blood-lusting individuals, a residential building under siege, a pair of cops to the rescue, what's not to like about this Korean apocalyptic K-drama?

James

>Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Kannada (with subtitles)

In a posthumous role, Puneeth Rajkumar plays a security agency operator taking out the bad guys in a full-on mass-entertaining, memorable avatar.

Night Drive

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

A cabbie and his journalist girlfriend's run-in with a cop during a late night drive leads to more trouble than they bargained for.

White Building

Where to watch? Mubi

Language: English

Cambodian director Kavich Neang's debut behind the camera looks at a 20 year old and his two best friends as their world turns upside down when their landmark residence in Phnom Penh is scheduled for demolition.

Death on the Nile

Where to watch? Disney Hotstar

Language: English

After directing and starring as beloved detective Hercule Poirot in his adaptation of Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express, Kenneth Branagh reprises his role for another Agatha Christie classic mystery set in Egypt, Death on the Nile.

Mai

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Set in Lucknow, a mother sets out to settle scores with the powerful people behind her daughter's death while dealing with her personal grief and complicated family life.

King Richard

Where to watch? BookMyShow Stream

Language: English

Before Will Smith's controversial Oscar win ruined everything, the actor garnered much appreciation for his portrayal of Richard Williams, father and coach of tennis legends Venus and Serena, and his contribution in their success.

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

Where to watch? Disney Hotstar

Language: English

The likes of John C Reilly, Quincy Isaiah, Jason Clarke, Adrian Brody, Jason Segel recreate the heydays of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers across its sparkling 10 episodes chronicling the NBA gods that's already green-lit for a second season.