WATCH Ranveer, Rana, Pawan On OTT

From Shabana Azmi in a video game inspired series to Ranveer Singh's miraculous transformation into Kapil Dev, OTT is loaded with goodies.

Sukanya Verma tells us what to watch out for.

Halo

Where to watch? Voot Select

Language: English

Based on the XBOX game, Halo is how a genetically enhanced engineer saves humanity from an alien threat in an action-packed Web series that includes our very own Shabana Azmi as a hotshot in the naval intelligence office.

'83

Where to watch? Netflix, Disney Hotstar

Language: Hindi

India's historic win against the West Indies at the 1983 Cricket World Cup, where they took the trophy home for the first time under the captaincy of Kapil Dev comes to life in Kabir Khan's elating drama and Ranveer Singh's tour de force portrayal.

Pawankhind

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Marathi (with subtitles)

The Battle of Pawankhind wherein Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's army is detained by forces of the Adilshah sultanate is a grandly scaled slice of Maratha history.

Valimai

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Ajith flexes his star power to play a cop hot on the trail of biker bandits in this Tamil language masala.

Pachinko

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: Korean, Japanese, English (with subtitles)

K-Drama darling Lee Min-ho and Oscar winning veteran Youn Yuh-jung star in an eight-part sweeping saga about four generations of Korean immigrants in an adaptation of Min Jin Lee's novel of the same name.

Bridgerton (Season 2)

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Gossip Girls of the Regency era returns for a brand new season.

The smouldering sex scenes between Daphne and Duke became the talk of the town in season 1.

Season 2, in the tradition of Julia Quinn books its inspired from, shifts its focus on the elder Bridgerton sibling Anthony and his equation with the Sharma sisters, Kate and Edwina.

Bheemla Nayak

Where to watch? Disney Hotstar

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

Tempers fly when a righteous cop and an ex-MP's son clash over illegally procured booze in the Pawan Kalyan-Rana Daggubati starrer.

Dune

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Frank Herbert's science fiction novel gets the cinematic treatment under auteur Denis Villeneuve in the stunning first installment focusing on a young man's psychic gifts and journey into a hostile desert planet to protect his people from forces of evil and their premeditated schemes.

Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Akshara Haasan plays a shy girl-next-door coming-of-age in the quirky exploration of what you want versus what the world expects from you.

Parallels

Where to watch? Disney Hotstar

Language: French (with subtitles)

A French time-travel, young adult series about four friends coping in different timelines following a mysterious event.