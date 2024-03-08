Watch Kate Winslet's Regime On OTT

From damsels versus dragons to showbiz shenanigans, ready to catch all the action on OTT this week? Sukanya Verma lists her recommendations.

Damsel

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Millie Bobby Brown slips into survival mode on realising her royal marriage is a ruse to sacrifice her to a fire-breathing dragon.

Showtime

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Hindi

Emran Hashmi's haughty producer and Mahima Makwana's novice inheritor of his family business engage in studio battles against the backdrop of showbiz, success and star power.

Merry Christmas

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Sriram Raghavan's exquisite mix of thrills and romance starring a curiously paired Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupati is now available on OTT for all to see and savour.

Hanu-Man

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

After setting the box office on fire, Prasanth Varma's runaway success drops on ZEE5 to tell the epic story of a man granted Lord Hanuman's super powers and taking on a formidable evil.

Lal Salaam

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Superstar Rajnikanth lends his stardom to daughter Aishwaryaa's directorial effort about two rival cricket teams and the communal tension it sparks off.

Maharani Season 3

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Hindi

Huma Qureshi is back for a third round of the political drama as the tenacious Bihar Chief Minister forced to languish in jail even as her rivals take over leaving her to prove her innocence to her supporters.

To Kill a Tiger

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Nominated for Best Documentary at the 96th Academy awards, Nisha Pahuja's film explores a rural family's fight for justice following the brutal rape of their teenage daughter.

Bachelor Party

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Kannada (with subtitles)

An unhappily married man is reunited with his childhood chum and school teacher at a bachelor party resulting in a rollercoaster ride of madcap fun and wild revelations.

Queen of Tears

Where to watch: Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

It's Okay Not To Be Okay's Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won from Liberation Notes star as a married couple surviving all odds to stay together in this brand new rom-com K-drama.

The Gentlemen

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Guy Ritchie's spin-off for OTT of his 2019 crime caper revolves around an heir learning the family estate he inherited is a front for a sprawling weed empire.

Anweshippin Kandethum

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

Tovino Thomas plays a cop in the 1990s grabbing the chance to clear his name after he's called on to investigate a murder mystery.

Shesh Pata: The Last Page

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Bengali (with subtitles)

Prosenjit Chatterjee delivers a tour de force as Shesh Pata's character study delves into a temperamental literary writer's mood, method and madness.

The Regime

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: English

Kate Winslet headlines the six-episode satirical series chronicling a modern authoritarian regime wherein a paranoid chancellor's misdirected attempts to gain more control backfires.

The Impossible Heir

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

A chaebol's illegitimate son, his shrewd childhood friend and an ambitious young woman will stop at nothing to find their place in the sun.

Megamind vs The Doom Syndicate

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: English

Megamind returns to his reluctant hero ways when the bad guys threaten to take over Metro City in the new edition of the animated spectacle.

Wonderful World

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

A mother seeking justice connects with similarly-afflicted souls after she takes upon herself to punish the perpetrator responsible for her son's death.

BlackBerry

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Discover the dramatic story of the once beloved smartphone's rise and fall in Matthew Johnson's biographical drama based on the book, Losing the Signal: The Untold Story Behind the Extraordinary Rise and Spectacular Fall of BlackBerry by Jacquie McNish Sean Silcoff.