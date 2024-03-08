Ajay Devgn Takes Son Yug For A Movie

Film folk trooped in to watch Ajay Devgn's latest film, Shaitaan, at a special screening in Mumbai.

After launching the trailer of his much-delayed film, Maidaan, Ajay Devgn attended the special screening of his new film, Shaitaan, with his son, Yug.

Jyotika, who plays Devgn's wife in Shaitaan, arrives with husband Suriya.

In Shaitaan, Jyotika's onscreen daughter (Janki Bodiwala) gets possessed, giving rise of many chilling sequences.

Talking about playing a mum on screen and being one in real life (to 16-year-old Diya), Jyotika tells ANI, "There are a lot of sequences in the film that ignite motherhood, and I don't know if I want to really reveal them, but one of them was a very important reason why I said yes to this film also. I think throughout, it was a constant that the film reminded you of how responsible one has to be with a teenage daughter and what role a mother and father play in the protective journey of their kids.

"I think, this film has that emotion and responsibility throughout. That feeling of just protecting your child continuously. I think every parent watching the film will be under that light."

Janki Bodiwala plays Jyotika's daughter in the film.

"I have never done anything like this before," R Madhavan says about his role. "This creature that I play is so evil, he is way beyond my comprehension of wickedness."

Director Vikas Bahl with his business partner, Viraj Sawant.

"I don't really watch supernatural thrillers or horror movies, so my knowledge of that genre as a viewer is very little," Bahl says.

"But when I heard the story of Shaitaan, I totally loved it. I felt this story really had to be told. At the same time, it was so challenging for me to tell a story in a genre that I am a novice in. So I thought, let me take up this challenge and see where it goes. I must say, it's been a great experience working on Shaitaan and creating it."

He conducted thorough research before diving into the shoot of the film.

"Like I said, I don't really watch this genre, and I never thought I would be venturing into it. So, actually, like a school kid, we used to sit and watch videos, read, and watch other films. The whole team would sit in a room, and we would actually try to study. It was almost like going back to school, trying to understand how these films are made, how the camera works, how the action works, how scenes work, and how emotions work. So I told my team, 'Let's all sit, learn, and be sure that we know how to pull this off.'

"Going back to school and feeling nervous before we hit the floor was a really good experience, and I wish I could do it again and again, in new genres, in new films, and always be challenged to see how I can pull them off."

Shaitaan is a Hindi remake of Krishnadev Yagnik's Gujarati supernatural thriller, Vash.

Kartik Aaryan.

Daisy Shah.

Khushali Kumar.

Gauahar Khan.

Karan Johar.

Producers of the film, Kumar Mangat and his son Abhishek Pathak, are accompanied by Kumar's daughter Amita Pathak and son-in-law Raghav Sachar.

Tusshar Kapoor.

Sunil Grover.

Jaideep Alhawat.

