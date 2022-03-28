Oscars 2022: Nicole Kidman Walks the Red Carpet

Hollywood's biggest stars attended the 94th Annual Academy Awards to honour the talent that contributes to every unforgettable film.

Keven Costner rubbed shoulders with Nicole Kidman while Benedict Cumberbatch chilled with Andrew Garfield.

Here's looking at some of the beautiful red carpet moments at the Hollywood and Highland in Hollywood, California.

IMAGE: Nicole Kidman wears her favourite version of blue in this Armani Prive gown.

The star has been nominated in the Best Actress category for her work in Being The Ricardos.

Photograph: David Livingston/Getty Images

IMAGE: Rintu Thomas takes the sari to the Oscars red carpet!

While this was a huge moment for India, the Writing With Fire filmmaker, seen here with her co-filmmaker Sushmit Ghosh, lost out to Summer Of Soul in the Best Documentary category.

Photograph: Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

IMAGE: Wanda Sykes, seen here with her wife, Alex, hosts the Oscar night along with Regina Hall and Amy Schumer.

Photograph: Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

IMAGE: Did Dame Judi Dench just walk down the red carpet with Ed Sheeran?

No folks, that's her grandson, Sam Williams!

Photograph: Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

IMAGE: Zendaya shimmers on the red carpet.

Photograph: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

IMAGE: Kristen Stewart, who has been nominated in the Best Actress category for Spencer, steps out with its director, Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larrain.

Photograph: David Livingston/Getty Images

IMAGE: Aunjanue Ellis paid a special tribute to her mum on Oscar night.

Her Versace gown had the words 'Jax Baby' embroidered on the left shoulder and she explains: Her mother's name is Jacqueline and she's 'Jax's baby'.

Ellis has been nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her work in King Richard.

Photograph: David Livingston/Getty Images