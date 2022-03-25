Priyanka Shines At Pre-Oscar Event

Priyanka Chopra honoured South Asian talent at a pre-Oscar event in Beverly Hills on March 24.

The event was co-hosted by Mindy Kaling, Kumail Nanjiani, Anjula Acharia, Bela Bajaria, Maneesh K Goyal and Shruti Ganguly.

It honoured South Asians who were nominated for this year's Academy Awards, which will be held on Sunday, March 27.

Please click on the images to glimpse moments from the big night.

IMAGE: Priyanka looked every bit the Desi Girl in a black sheer sari.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

IMAGE: 'What a special honor it was to co-host a pre-oscar celebration honoring this year's 10 South Asian Oscar nominees, and the friends, family, and colleagues who work tirelessly behind the scenes to make all of this possible.'

'Last night gave me all the feels, and filled me with so much pride for how far our community has come. The future of entertainment is looking bright,' Priyanka said in her Instagram post.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

IMAGE: Priyanka came together with the likes of entrepreneur Payal Kadakia Pujji, actor Poorna Jagannathan and author self-help Jay Shetty.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

IMAGE: Among those honoured was Riz Ahmed whose production Flee has been nominated for Best Animated Feature Film and Best Documentary.

Riz also scored a nomination for The Long Goodbye in the Short Film (Live Action) category.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

IMAGE: Amon the South Asian luminaries were Aziz Ansari, above, Joseph Patel (whose Summer of Soul has received a Best Documentary nomination), Suroosh Alvi (Flee), Pawo Choyning Dorji (whose Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom has received a Best International Feature Film nomination), Aneil Karia (The Long Goodbye), Elizabeth Mirzaei and Gulistan Mirzaei (whose Three Songs for Benazir has received a Best Documentary (Short Subject) nomination) and Rintu Thomas, Sushmit Ghosh and Anurima Bhargava (whose Writing with Fire has a Best Documentary nomination)

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

IMAGE: Joseph Patel takes to the mike.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra /Instagram

IMAGE: Priyanka gave a special shout-out to her manager Anjula Acharia (in red) and Maneesh K Goel 'for having this idea and the cohosts who came together to make an unprecedented evening like this possible.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra /Instagram

IMAGE: Priyanka got a lot of praise for her efforts too, with Payal Kadakia Pujji summarising it as: 'Such a lovely night! Your speech was such an important reminder on why our community matters so much.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra /Instagram

IMAGE: So who will bring home the gold this year? We will find out on March 27!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra /Instagram