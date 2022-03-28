How Amy Forsyth PERFECTED her Oscar Look

Wondering how the celebs got ready for their big OSCAR night?

Namrata Thakker brings you the behind-the-scenes pictures.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Georgia Medley/Instagram

Stylist Georgia Medley shares a stunning picture of Jada Pinkett Smith showing off the emerald green Jean Paul Gaultier gown she wore for Oscar night.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kyra Panchenko/Instagram

Makeup artist Kyra Panchenko gets Nicole Kidman's look right.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kyra Panchenko/Instagram

And here's a close-up!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Serena Williams/Instagram

Sharing a picture of her red carpet look on Instagram, tennis legend Serena Williams writes, 'It's Oscar Sunday.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Venus Williams/Instagram

Serena's sister and tennis champion Venus Williams looks beautiful in her custom white Ellie Saab gown.

She says, 'I've tried my best to prepare for every moment in life. I've trained my mind, body soul and spirit to be prepared and ready for anything that comes my way. Until now…. Until now…

'I could have never dreamed or prepared to be at the @theacademy awards for a film that tells my FAMILY'S story. This is beyond my dream.

'What can I tell you. Keep dreaming. Keep working. Keep fighting. You don't know where life might take you. I'm from Compton, California. And now I'm all the way here. It's so good to BE ALIVE.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rachel Zegler/Instagram

West Side Story actress Rachel Zegler gets ready for her very first Oscar outing.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rachel Goodwin/Instagram

Makeup artist Rachel Goodwin shares a close-up shot of actress Amy Forsyth's look for the Oscar night.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lupita Nyong/Instagram

Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o shares a selfie while heading for the venue.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jessica Chastain/Instagram

Actress Jessica Chastain looks beautiful in the shimmery Gucci gown she chose for the prestigious awards night.