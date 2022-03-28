News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Oscars 2022: Ariana Debose, Troy Kotsur WIN!

Oscars 2022: Ariana Debose, Troy Kotsur WIN!

By Rediff Movies
March 28, 2022 08:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A quick look at the winners -- their names are mentioned in bold -- of the 94th Annual Academy Awards.

This feature is being updated as the winners are announced.

 

 

BEST PICTURE

Belfast

CODA

Don't Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power Of The Dog

West Side Story

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Javier Bardem
Being The Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch
The Power Of The Dog

Andrew Garfield
tick, tick...BOOM!

Will Smith
King Richard

Denzel Washington
The Tragedy Of Macbeth

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Jessica Chastain
The Eyes Of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman
The Lost Daughter

Penelope Cruz
Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman
Being The Ricardos

Kristen Stewart
Spencer

DIRECTING

Kenneth Branagh
Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson
Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion
The Power Of The Dog

Steven Spielberg
West Side Story

 

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Ciaran Hinds
Belfast

 Troy Kotsur
CODA

Jesse Plemons
The Power Of The Dog

J K Simmons
Being The Ricardos

Kodi Smit-Mcphee
The Power Of The Dog

 

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Jessie Buckley
The Lost Daughter

 Ariana Debose
West Side Story

Judi Dench
Belfast

Kirsten Dunst
The Power Of The Dog

Aunjanue Ellis
King Richard

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

 Encanto
Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer

Flee
Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie

Luca
Enrico Casarosa and Andrea Warren

The Mitchells Vs The Machines
Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Kurt Albrecht

Raya And The Last Dragon
Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada, Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho

CINEMATOGRAPHY

 Dune
Greig Fraser

Nightmare Alley
Dan Laustsen

The Power Of The Dog
Ari Wegner

The Tragedy of Macbeth
Bruno Delbonnel

West Side Story
Janusz Kaminski

COSTUME DESIGN

 Cruella
Jenny Beavan

Cyrano
Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran

Dune
Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan

Nightmare Alley
Luis Sequeira

West Side Story
Paul Tazewell

DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)

Ascension
Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy and Nathan Truesdell

Attica
Stanley Nelson and Traci A Curry

Flee
Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie

 Summer Of Soul (...Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Ahmir 'Questlove' Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent and David Dinerstein

Writing With Fire
Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT SUBJECT)

Audible
Matt Ogens and Geoff McLean

Lead Me Home
Pedro Kos and Jon Shenk

 The Queen Of Basketball
Ben Proudfoot

Three Songs For Benazir
Elizabeth Mirzaei and Gulistan Mirzaei

When We Were Bullies 
Jay Rosenblatt

FILM EDITING

 Don't Look Up
Hank Corwin

Dune
Joe Walker

King Richard
Pamela Martin

The Power Of The Dog
Peter Sciberras

tick, tick... BOOM!
Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

 Drive My Car
Japan

Flee
Denmark

The Hand Of God
Italy

Lunana: A Yak In The Classroom
Bhutan

The Worst Person In The World
Norway

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Coming 2 America
Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer

Cruella
Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon

Dune
Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr

The Eyes Of Tammy Faye
Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh

House Of Gucci
Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

Don't Look Up
Nicholas Britell

 Dune
Hans Zimmer

Encanto
Germaine Franco

Parallel Mothers
Alberto Iglesias

The Power Of The Dog
Jonny Greenwood

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

Be Alive
King Richard; Music and lyrics by DIXSON and Beyonce Knowles-Carter

Dos Oruguitas
Encanto; Music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Down To Joy
Belfast; Music and lyrics by Van Morrison

No Time To Die
No Time To Die; Music and lyrics by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell

Somehow You Do
Four Good Days; Music and lyrics by Diane Warren

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Dune
Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos

Nightmare Alley
Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau

The Power Of The Dog
Production Design: Grant Major; Set Decoration: Amber Richards

The Tragedy Of Macbeth
Production Design: Stefan Dechant; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh

West Side Story
Production Design: Adam Stockhausen; Set Decoration: Rena DeAngelo

SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)

Affairs Of The Art
Joanna Quinn and Les Mills

Bestia
Hugo Covarrubias and Tevo Díaz

Boxballet
Anton Dyakov

Robin Robin
Dan Ojari and Mikey Please

 The Windshield Wiper
Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchez

SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)

Ala Kachuu: Take And Run
Maria Brendle and Nadine Lüchinger

The Dress
Tadeusz Łysiak and Maciej Ślesicki

 The Long Goodbye
Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed

On My Mind
Martin Strange-Hansen and Kim Magnusson

Please Hold
K D Davila and Levin Menekse

SOUND

Belfast
Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri

 Dune
Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett

No Time To Die
Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor

The Power Of The Dog
Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb

West Side Story
Tod A Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson and Shawn Murphy

VISUAL EFFECTS

 Dune
Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer

Free Guy
Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis and Dan Sudick

No Time To Die
Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner and Chris Corbould

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings
Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker and Dan Oliver

Spider-Man: No Way Home
Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein and Dan Sudick

WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)

 CODA
Screenplay by Siân Heder

Drive My Car
Screenplay by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe

Dune
Screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth

The Lost Daughter
Written by Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Power Of The Dog
Written by Jane Campion

WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)

 Belfast
Written by Kenneth Branagh

Don't Look Up
Screenplay by Adam McKay; Story by Adam McKay & David Sirota

King Richard
Written by Zach Baylin

Licorise Pizza
Written by Paul Thomas Anderson

The Worst Person In The World
Written by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
The Only Indian Film In The Oscar Race
The Only Indian Film In The Oscar Race
Buddhist Who May Bring Home The Oscar
Buddhist Who May Bring Home The Oscar
The BEST International Films of 2021
The BEST International Films of 2021
When Harnaaz set the ramp on fire!
When Harnaaz set the ramp on fire!
Turning Point: Lalit-Axar's Batting
Turning Point: Lalit-Axar's Batting
Gorgeous! Ananya Sparkles In Purple
Gorgeous! Ananya Sparkles In Purple
Top Performers: Kuldeep, Lalit, Axar
Top Performers: Kuldeep, Lalit, Axar

More like this

PREDICT Oscar Winners!

PREDICT Oscar Winners!

Who Will Win Oscars? Our PREDICTIONS!

Who Will Win Oscars? Our PREDICTIONS!

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances