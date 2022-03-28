Oscars 2022: Ariana Debose, Troy Kotsur WIN!

A quick look at the winners -- their names are mentioned in bold -- of the 94th Annual Academy Awards.

BEST PICTURE



Belfast



CODA



Don't Look Up



Drive My Car



Dune



King Richard



Licorice Pizza



Nightmare Alley



The Power Of The Dog



West Side Story

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Javier Bardem

Being The Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch

The Power Of The Dog

Andrew Garfield

tick, tick...BOOM!

Will Smith

King Richard

Denzel Washington

The Tragedy Of Macbeth

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE



Jessica Chastain

The Eyes Of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman

The Lost Daughter

Penelope Cruz

Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman

Being The Ricardos

Kristen Stewart

Spencer

DIRECTING



Kenneth Branagh

Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson

Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion

The Power Of The Dog

Steven Spielberg

West Side Story

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Ciaran Hinds

Belfast

Troy Kotsur

CODA

Jesse Plemons

The Power Of The Dog

J K Simmons

Being The Ricardos

Kodi Smit-Mcphee

The Power Of The Dog

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Jessie Buckley

The Lost Daughter

Ariana Debose

West Side Story

Judi Dench

Belfast

Kirsten Dunst

The Power Of The Dog

Aunjanue Ellis

King Richard

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM



Encanto

Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer

Flee

Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie

Luca

Enrico Casarosa and Andrea Warren

The Mitchells Vs The Machines

Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Kurt Albrecht

Raya And The Last Dragon

Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada, Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho

CINEMATOGRAPHY



Dune

Greig Fraser

Nightmare Alley

Dan Laustsen

The Power Of The Dog

Ari Wegner

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Bruno Delbonnel

West Side Story

Janusz Kaminski

COSTUME DESIGN



Cruella

Jenny Beavan

Cyrano

Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran

Dune

Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan

Nightmare Alley

Luis Sequeira

West Side Story

Paul Tazewell

DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)



Ascension

Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy and Nathan Truesdell

Attica

Stanley Nelson and Traci A Curry

Flee

Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie

Summer Of Soul (...Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Ahmir 'Questlove' Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent and David Dinerstein

Writing With Fire

Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT SUBJECT)



Audible

Matt Ogens and Geoff McLean

Lead Me Home

Pedro Kos and Jon Shenk

The Queen Of Basketball

Ben Proudfoot

Three Songs For Benazir

Elizabeth Mirzaei and Gulistan Mirzaei

When We Were Bullies

Jay Rosenblatt

FILM EDITING

Don't Look Up

Hank Corwin

Dune

Joe Walker

King Richard

Pamela Martin

The Power Of The Dog

Peter Sciberras

tick, tick... BOOM!

Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM



Drive My Car

Japan

Flee

Denmark

The Hand Of God

Italy

Lunana: A Yak In The Classroom

Bhutan

The Worst Person In The World

Norway

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING



Coming 2 America

Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer

Cruella

Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon

Dune

Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr

The Eyes Of Tammy Faye

Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh

House Of Gucci

Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)



Don't Look Up

Nicholas Britell

Dune

Hans Zimmer

Encanto

Germaine Franco

Parallel Mothers

Alberto Iglesias

The Power Of The Dog

Jonny Greenwood

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)



Be Alive

King Richard; Music and lyrics by DIXSON and Beyonce Knowles-Carter

Dos Oruguitas

Encanto; Music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Down To Joy

Belfast; Music and lyrics by Van Morrison

No Time To Die

No Time To Die; Music and lyrics by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell

Somehow You Do

Four Good Days; Music and lyrics by Diane Warren

PRODUCTION DESIGN



Dune

Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos

Nightmare Alley

Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau

The Power Of The Dog

Production Design: Grant Major; Set Decoration: Amber Richards

The Tragedy Of Macbeth

Production Design: Stefan Dechant; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh

West Side Story

Production Design: Adam Stockhausen; Set Decoration: Rena DeAngelo

SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)



Affairs Of The Art

Joanna Quinn and Les Mills

Bestia

Hugo Covarrubias and Tevo Díaz

Boxballet

Anton Dyakov

Robin Robin

Dan Ojari and Mikey Please

The Windshield Wiper

Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchez

SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)



Ala Kachuu: Take And Run

Maria Brendle and Nadine Lüchinger

The Dress

Tadeusz Łysiak and Maciej Ślesicki

The Long Goodbye

Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed

On My Mind

Martin Strange-Hansen and Kim Magnusson

Please Hold

K D Davila and Levin Menekse

SOUND



Belfast

Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri

Dune

Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett

No Time To Die

Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor

The Power Of The Dog

Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb

West Side Story

Tod A Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson and Shawn Murphy

VISUAL EFFECTS



Dune

Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer

Free Guy

Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis and Dan Sudick

No Time To Die

Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner and Chris Corbould

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings

Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker and Dan Oliver

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein and Dan Sudick

WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)



CODA

Screenplay by Siân Heder

Drive My Car

Screenplay by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe

Dune

Screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth

The Lost Daughter

Written by Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Power Of The Dog

Written by Jane Campion

WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)



Belfast

Written by Kenneth Branagh

Don't Look Up

Screenplay by Adam McKay; Story by Adam McKay & David Sirota

King Richard

Written by Zach Baylin

Licorise Pizza

Written by Paul Thomas Anderson

The Worst Person In The World

Written by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier