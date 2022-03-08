Penelope, Bradley, Rintu Get Together for Oscars Luncheon

Nominees for the Academy Awards enjoyed a special Oscar luncheon at the Fairmont Century Plaza in California on Monday, March 7, 20 days before the big day on March 27.

It was a special collection of Hollywood royalty ranging from Steven Spielberg to Denzel Washington to Penelope Cruz to younger actors like Andrew Garfield and Kristen Stewart.

There was a bit of India too, represented by Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh, nominated for their documentary Writing With Fire.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the Oscar luncheon.

IMAGE: Will Jessica Chastain be third time lucky?

After getting nominated for The Help and Zero Dark Thirty, the actress has been nominated for The Eyes Of Tammy Faye.

Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

IMAGE: Penelope Cruz has been nominated in the same category -- Best Actress in a Leading Role -- for her work in Pedro Almodovar's Parallel Mothers.

Photograph: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

IMAGE: Billie Eilish has been nominated in the Best Original Song category for her title song in the James Bond movie No Time to Die.

The 20 year old has been nominated for seven Grammy Awards the following weekend!

Photograph: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

IMAGE: Will Smith -- nominated for playing Richard Williams, Venus and Serena's pa, in King Richard -- and Denzel Washington -- also nominated for Best Actor playing Macbeth -- enjoy a laugh as Aunjanue Ellis -- who plays Venus and Serena's ma Oracene Price in King Richard and nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category -- looks on.

Photograph: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

IMAGE: Bradley Cooper has not been nominated this year, but his production Nightmare Alley has won a few nominations, including Best Picture.

Photograph: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

IMAGE: Maggie Gyllenhaal picks up a nomination in the Best Adapted Screenplay category for The Lost Daughter, her critically applauded first film as director.

Photograph: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

IMAGE: Ariana DeBose seems to be a favourite in the Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her work in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story.

Photograph: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

IMAGE: And here's the man himself.

Spielberg has been nominated in the Best Director category for the film.

Photograph: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

IMAGE: Spider-Man: No Way Home may not have earned a nomination in the Best Picture category, but its actors Alfred Molina and Benedict Cumberbatch catch up at the luncheon.

Cumberbatch is the front runner for Best Actor for playing the whacko Phil Burbank in Jane Campion's The Power Of The Dog.

Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

IMAGE: Sushmit Ghosh and Rintu Thomas, seen here with Roger Ross Williams (the first African American director to win an Oscar), centre, bring their documentary Writing With Fire to the Oscars.

Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

IMAGE: Kristen Stewart has been nominated for her first Oscar for Spencer, where she plays Princess Diana.

Photograph: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

IMAGE: Kenneth Branagh has been nominated in the Best Director category for Belfast, his deeply moving film on growing up in Northern Ireland when the Troubles began. Belfast has also picked up a Best Picture nom.

Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

IMAGE: J K Simmons is up for Best Supporting Actor for his work in Being The Ricardos.

If he wins, it will be his second Oscar after winning it in the same category for Whiplash.

Photograph: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

IMAGE: Pawo Choyning Dorji and his wife Stephanie Lai at the luncheon.

Dorji's first film, Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom is Bhutan's second entry at the Oscars.

Photograph: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

IMAGE: Javier Bardem is nominated for playing Desi Arnaz in Being The Ricardos.

Bardem, who is married to fellow Oscar nominee Penelope Cruz, has already won an Oscar for playing the psycho killer in No Country For Old Men.

Photograph: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

IMAGE: This is Denzel Washington's ninth Oscar nomination -- he has won a Best Supporting Oscar for Glory and a Best Actor trophy for Training Day. Photograph: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

IMAGE: Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis have already won American Film Institute trophies for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress for playing the Williams in King Richard.

Will also won a Golden Globe for his nuanced role as Richard Williams.

Photograph: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

IMAGE: Andrew Garfield shares a laugh with his Tick Tick... BOOM Director Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Andrew has been nominated for Best Actor for his work in the musical.

The Englishman is in the running to replace Daniel Craig as 007. This after playing Spiderman.

Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/Getty Images