Bhumi's Intimate Diwali Party

Every day is a party for Bollywood's glamorous stars.

Bhumi Pednekar added to the Diwali party hosts list as she invited her pals over for an intimate Diwali celebration.

Take a look at the gorgeously dressed guests.

Host Bhumi Pednekar looks particularly festive.

Bhumi's sister Samiksha.

Rakul Singh with her boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani.

Bhumi's Badhai Do co-star Rajkummar Rao twins with his wife, Patralekhaa.

Suhana Khan drives in with her brother Aryan, not in the picture.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar