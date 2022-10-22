News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Bhumi's Intimate Diwali Party

Bhumi's Intimate Diwali Party

By Rediff Movies
October 22, 2022 15:55 IST
Every day is a party for Bollywood's glamorous stars.

Bhumi Pednekar added to the Diwali party hosts list as she invited her pals over for an intimate Diwali celebration.

Take a look at the gorgeously dressed guests.

 

Host Bhumi Pednekar looks particularly festive.

 

Bhumi's sister Samiksha.

 

Rakul Singh with her boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani.

 

Bhumi's Badhai Do co-star Rajkummar Rao twins with his wife, Patralekhaa.

 

Suhana Khan drives in with her brother Aryan, not in the picture.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Rediff Movies
