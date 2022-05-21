Nushrratt's birthday celebrations continue!

Two beautiful ladies -- Nushrratt Bharuccha and Giorgia Andriani -- celebrated their birthdays.
And their friends were there to wish them.
Please click on the images for a look at the celebrations.
IMAGE: Nushrratt in her birthday outfit.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: A hug and a kiss for Manish Malhotra.
IMAGE: Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt worked together in Love Sex Aur Dhokha and Chhalaang.
IMAGE: Patralekhaa accompanied Rajkummar to the party.
IMAGE: Nushrratt with her Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-star, Ishita Raj Sharma.
IMAGE: Sunny Singh worked with her in their hit movies, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2.
IMAGE: Sunny Kaushal worked with Nushrratt in Hurdang.
IMAGE: Designer Sonaakshi Raaj and her actor sister Malvika Raaj.
IMAGE: Singer Dhvani Bhanushali.
IMAGE: Khuda Haafiz's Shivaleeka Oberoi.
IMAGE: Rapper Honey Singh, center.
IMAGE: Giorgia Andriani celebrated her birthday as well.
IMAGE: The birthday girl with her cake.
IMAGE: Boyfriend Arbaaz Khan with his lady love.
IMAGE: Aamir Ali, casually dressed.
IMAGE: Shehnaaz Gill.
