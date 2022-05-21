Nushrratt's birthday celebrations continue!

Two beautiful ladies -- Nushrratt Bharuccha and Giorgia Andriani -- celebrated their birthdays.

And their friends were there to wish them.

Please click on the images for a look at the celebrations.

IMAGE: Nushrratt in her birthday outfit.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: A hug and a kiss for Manish Malhotra.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt worked together in Love Sex Aur Dhokha and Chhalaang.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Patralekhaa accompanied Rajkummar to the party.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Nushrratt with her Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-star, Ishita Raj Sharma.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Sunny Singh worked with her in their hit movies, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Sunny Kaushal worked with Nushrratt in Hurdang.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Designer Sonaakshi Raaj and her actor sister Malvika Raaj.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Singer Dhvani Bhanushali.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Khuda Haafiz's Shivaleeka Oberoi.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Rapper Honey Singh, center.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Giorgia Andriani celebrated her birthday as well.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: The birthday girl with her cake.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Boyfriend Arbaaz Khan with his lady love.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Aamir Ali, casually dressed.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Shehnaaz Gill.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar