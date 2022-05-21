News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Nushrratt's birthday celebrations continue!

Nushrratt's birthday celebrations continue!

By Rediff Movies
May 21, 2022 17:45 IST
Two beautiful ladies -- Nushrratt Bharuccha and Giorgia Andriani -- celebrated their birthdays.

And their friends were there to wish them.

Please click on the images for a look at the celebrations.

 

IMAGE: Nushrratt in her birthday outfit.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: A hug and a kiss for Manish Malhotra.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt worked together in Love Sex Aur Dhokha and Chhalaang.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Patralekhaa accompanied Rajkummar to the party.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Nushrratt with her Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-star, Ishita Raj Sharma.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Sunny Singh worked with her in their hit movies, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Sunny Kaushal worked with Nushrratt in Hurdang.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Designer Sonaakshi Raaj and her actor sister Malvika Raaj.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Singer Dhvani Bhanushali.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Khuda Haafiz's Shivaleeka Oberoi.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Rapper Honey Singh, center.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Giorgia Andriani celebrated her birthday as well.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: The birthday girl with her cake.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Boyfriend Arbaaz Khan with his lady love.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Aamir Ali, casually dressed.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Shehnaaz Gill.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
