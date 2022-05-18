How Nushrratt Celebrated Her Birthday

Click on the images and discover who Photographer Pradeep Bandekar glimpsed on Wednesday:
IMAGE: Nushrratt Bharuccha celebrates her birthday with the media.
IMAGE: Nushrratt cuts her birthday cakes at Bhanushali Studios where Producer Vinod Bhanushali, left, -- who quit T-Series after 27 years in 2021 -- has his new office.
IMAGE: Ananya Panday's clearly had a good yoga class.
IMAGE: Who's Nora Fatehi talking to?
IMAGE: Sharvari waves to the paps.
IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor is gym ready.
IMAGE: Pranutan's smile is as bright as her trousers.
IMAGE: Ammy Virk held a screening of his Punjabi film Saunkan Saunkne, for his Bollywood friends.
The film stars Sargun Mehta and Nimrat Khaira as well.
IMAGE: Ravi Dubey arrives to cheer wifey Sargun.
IMAGE: That's Action Director Sham Kaushal whose elder son Vicky celebrated his 34th birthday with his missus Katrina Kaif in New York City on May 16.
IMAGE: Producer Ramesh Taurani with his son arrive for the Saunkan Saunkne screening.
IMAGE: Anita Hassanandani and hubby Rohit Reddy were there too to watch Saunkan Saunkne.
