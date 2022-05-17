8 Times Nushrratt Gave Us Fashion Goals

Nushrratt Bharuccha loves fashion and fashion loves her.
From owning the red carpet to slaying it in a pair of denims to rocking an LBD, Nushrrat does it all with elan.
As the beautiful actress turns 37 on May 17, we take a look at some of her most fashionable outings!
Nushrrat looks stunning in this little black dress as she channels her inner bohemian diva.
The birthday girl nails the desi look to perfection in a beautifully embellished pastel pink sari designer by Manish Malhotra.
Nushrratt gets the red carpet look right in a gorgeous blue and black gown with a thigh-high slit.
Here's Nushrrat effortlessly slaying a Manish Malhotra creation.
An absolute diva in white!
That's all we can say about Ms Bharuccha in this glamorous outfit.
This babe knows how to rock a bikini like a pro.
Keeping it simple yet sassy in a pair of denims teamed with one-shoulder, asymmetrical top and some silver oxidised jewellery.
Nushrrat looks summer ready in a fun and flirty purple mini.
Brownie points for the cool hair do and those funky stilettos.