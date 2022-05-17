News
Rediff.com  » Movies » 8 Times Nushrratt Gave Us Fashion Goals

8 Times Nushrratt Gave Us Fashion Goals

By NAMRATA THAKKER
May 17, 2022 09:50 IST
Nushrratt Bharuccha loves fashion and fashion loves her.

From owning the red carpet to slaying it in a pair of denims to rocking an LBD, Nushrrat does it all with elan.

As the beautiful actress turns 37 on May 17, we take a look at some of her most fashionable outings!

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Nushrrat looks stunning in this little black dress as she channels her inner bohemian diva.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

The birthday girl nails the desi look to perfection in a beautifully embellished pastel pink sari designer by Manish Malhotra.

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Nushrratt gets the red carpet look right in a gorgeous blue and black gown with a thigh-high slit.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

Here's Nushrrat effortlessly slaying a Manish Malhotra creation.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

An absolute diva in white!

That's all we can say about Ms Bharuccha in this glamorous outfit.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

This babe knows how to rock a bikini like a pro.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

Keeping it simple yet sassy in a pair of denims teamed with one-shoulder, asymmetrical top and some silver oxidised jewellery.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

Nushrrat looks summer ready in a fun and flirty purple mini.

Brownie points for the cool hair do and those funky stilettos.

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
'No one expects from me to play a lead heroine'
The AMAZING life of Nushrratt Bharuccha
#Throwback: When Nushrratt was in the Maldives
'Cricket helped me recover from tragedy'
Ripped Jeans To A New Extreme
Hypertension Day: 5 Changes To Lower BP
Gyanvapi is a mosque, will remain a mosque: AIMPLB
