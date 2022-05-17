8 Times Nushrratt Gave Us Fashion Goals

Nushrratt Bharuccha loves fashion and fashion loves her.

From owning the red carpet to slaying it in a pair of denims to rocking an LBD, Nushrrat does it all with elan.

As the beautiful actress turns 37 on May 17, we take a look at some of her most fashionable outings!

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Nushrrat looks stunning in this little black dress as she channels her inner bohemian diva.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

The birthday girl nails the desi look to perfection in a beautifully embellished pastel pink sari designer by Manish Malhotra.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Nushrratt gets the red carpet look right in a gorgeous blue and black gown with a thigh-high slit.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

Here's Nushrrat effortlessly slaying a Manish Malhotra creation.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

An absolute diva in white!

That's all we can say about Ms Bharuccha in this glamorous outfit.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

This babe knows how to rock a bikini like a pro.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

Keeping it simple yet sassy in a pair of denims teamed with one-shoulder, asymmetrical top and some silver oxidised jewellery.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

Nushrrat looks summer ready in a fun and flirty purple mini.

Brownie points for the cool hair do and those funky stilettos.