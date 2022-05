Kiara, Kartik are SURROUNDED BY LOVE!

The pressure is immense.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa (starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, it released in 2007) was a hit.

The sequel has fresh blood in the form of Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu.

The lead pair hope Version 2 will be loved just as well, if not more, as they screen Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 for families and friends.

Please click on the images for a look at the beautiful people who attended the screening.

IMAGE: Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan have their fingers crossed for the film's success.

IMAGE: Kiara receives love from parents Genevieve and Jagdeep Advani.

IMAGE: Kiara's supportive boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra, who was recently hurt on the sets of Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force, was there as well.

IMAGE: Kartik's parents Mala Tiwari and Manish Tiwari and sister Kritika Tiwari cheer their star.

IMAGE: Sonakshi Sinha clearly loves her ripped jeans.

IMAGE: The PHAT (pretty hot and tempting) Alaya F. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Huma Qureshi.

IMAGE: Malavika Mohanan.

IMAGE: Kaveri Kapur, Shekhar Kapur and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi's daughter, is all grown up.

IMAGE: Salma Agha's daughter, Zahrah Khan.

IMAGE: Claudia Ciesla with Harmeet Singh of the Meet Brothers, right, and a friend.

IMAGE: Pankaj Tripathi, who recently returned from Gujarat where he has been shooting for Fukrey 3, looks a bit dazed.

IMAGE: Pallavi Joshi, fresh off the success of The Kashmir Files.

IMAGE: Director Shashank Khaitan has written the screenplay and story for Karan Johar's Rocky And Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

His directorial credits include Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Dhadak.

Shashank's new film Bedhadak has Shanaya Kapoor making her debut in it.

IMAGE: Producers Bhushan Kumar, left, and Murad Khetani, right, flank Kiara and Kartik.

IMAGE: Sajid Khan makes a rare appearance.

IMAGE: Composer Anu Malik.

IMAGE: Sunny Singh Nijjar, who has acted with Kartik in Akaash Vani, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

IMAGE: Gurmeet Choudhary, who became a father to a beautiful baby girl last month. The proud parents have named her Lianna.

IMAGE: Radha Yadav and Rajpal Yadav, the only actor in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 who featured in Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

IMAGE: Ishita Raj Sharma.

IMAGE: Mudassar Aziz, left, and Zaheer Iqbal.

IMAGE: Milap Zaveri.

IMAGE: Om Raut.

IMAGE: Vanessa Parmar, left, husband Bunty Walia and designer Shabinaa Khan, right.

IMAGE: Ramesh Taurani.

IMAGE: The Kashmir Files actor Darshan Kumar.

IMAGE: Shaira and Ahmed Khan.

IMAGE: The Ratnanis -- Manishaa and Dabboo.

IMAGE: Aayush Sharma.

IMAGE: Singer Armaan Malik.

IMAGE: Jaaved Jaaferi.

IMAGE: Ekta Kapoor plays peekaboo.

IMAGE: Wardha Khan and husband Sajid Nadiadwala.

IMAGE: Tanya and Krishan Kumar.

IMAGE: Subhan Nadiadwala, Sajid's son, and Tishaa Kumar, Kishan Kumar's daughter, with a friend.

