Rediff.com  » Movies » Look who came to watch Kangana's Dhaakad

Look who came to watch Kangana's Dhaakad

By Rediff Movies
May 20, 2022 17:46 IST
Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal's screening of their film Dhaakad had a lot of interesting invitees.

Some of whom had been in the Lock Upp.

Want a closer look? Please click on the images.

 

IMAGE: Kangana Ranaut went floral.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: While Divya Dutta shimmered.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Elegant in black -- Gabriella Demetriades and Arjun Rampal.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Myra Rampal and Mahikaa Rampal join Kangana, dad Arjun, Gabriella and Divya.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Kangana and Divya join Producer Deepak Mukut, left, and debutant Director Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai, right.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Dhaakad Producer Sohail Maklai.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Aakanksha Singh.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Ishita Arun with husband Dhruv Ghanekar, right, who composed some of the film's music, and her mother Ila Arun.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Neha Kannan and Siddharth Kannan.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Avneet Kaur will be seen in Kangana's film Tiku Weds Sheru.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Arunoday Singh joins 'Razy' Ghai.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui with girlfriend Nazila Saitashi (in pink), fellow contestant Saisha Shinde and a friend.
Lock Upp is the first show Kangana has anchored.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Payal Rohatgi, who had a huge argument with Kangana in Lock Upp.
Bygones bygones, ladies?
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Poonam Pandey was evicted from the show a few episodes before the finale.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Sara Khan was part of Lock Upp as well.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
