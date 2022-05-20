Look who came to watch Kangana's Dhaakad

Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal's screening of their film Dhaakad had a lot of interesting invitees.
Some of whom had been in the Lock Upp.
Want a closer look? Please click on the images.
IMAGE: Kangana Ranaut went floral.
IMAGE: While Divya Dutta shimmered.
IMAGE: Elegant in black -- Gabriella Demetriades and Arjun Rampal.
IMAGE: Myra Rampal and Mahikaa Rampal join Kangana, dad Arjun, Gabriella and Divya.
IMAGE: Kangana and Divya join Producer Deepak Mukut, left, and debutant Director Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai, right.
IMAGE: Dhaakad Producer Sohail Maklai.
IMAGE: Aakanksha Singh.
IMAGE: Ishita Arun with husband Dhruv Ghanekar, right, who composed some of the film's music, and her mother Ila Arun.
IMAGE: Neha Kannan and Siddharth Kannan.
IMAGE: Avneet Kaur will be seen in Kangana's film Tiku Weds Sheru.
IMAGE: Arunoday Singh joins 'Razy' Ghai.
IMAGE: Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui with girlfriend Nazila Saitashi (in pink), fellow contestant Saisha Shinde and a friend.
Lock Upp is the first show Kangana has anchored.
IMAGE: Payal Rohatgi, who had a huge argument with Kangana in Lock Upp.
Bygones bygones, ladies?
IMAGE: Poonam Pandey was evicted from the show a few episodes before the finale.
IMAGE: Sara Khan was part of Lock Upp as well.
