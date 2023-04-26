Now, Priyanka Goes Pink!

Is pink the colour of summer?

After making a splash in Mumbai, London and in Rome, Priyanka Chopra turns her eyes to Los Angeles, California, for the grand premiere for her Web series, Citadel.

Photograph: Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Priyanka has been on a global whirlwind tour, promoting her new series, where she plays a spy.

Photograph: Leon Bennett/Getty Images

For LA, she picks a pink satin gown and minimal accessories.

Photograph: Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Her co-star Richard Madden picks an all black look.

Photograph: Leon Bennett/Getty Images

It is Stanley Tucci's character who brings together former Citadel spy agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) for a mission.

Photograph: Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Citadel has been powered by the Russo brothers -- Anthony and Joe -- and created by David Weil.

It begins streaming on Amazon Prime Video from April 28.