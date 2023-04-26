Now, Priyanka Goes Pink!

After making a splash in Mumbai, London and in Rome, Priyanka Chopra turns her eyes to Los Angeles, California, for the grand premiere for her Web series, Citadel.
Priyanka has been on a global whirlwind tour, promoting her new series, where she plays a spy.
For LA, she picks a pink satin gown and minimal accessories.
Her co-star Richard Madden picks an all black look.
It is Stanley Tucci's character who brings together former Citadel spy agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) for a mission.
Citadel has been powered by the Russo brothers -- Anthony and Joe -- and created by David Weil.
It begins streaming on Amazon Prime Video from April 28.