News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Now, Priyanka Goes Pink!

Now, Priyanka Goes Pink!

By REDIFF MOVIES
April 26, 2023 12:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Is pink the colour of summer?

After making a splash in Mumbai, London and in Rome, Priyanka Chopra turns her eyes to Los Angeles, California, for the grand premiere for her Web series, Citadel.

 

Photograph: Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Priyanka has been on a global whirlwind tour, promoting her new series, where she plays a spy.

 

Photograph: Leon Bennett/Getty Images

For LA, she picks a pink satin gown and minimal accessories.

 

Photograph: Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Her co-star Richard Madden picks an all black look.

 

Photograph: Leon Bennett/Getty Images

It is Stanley Tucci's character who brings together former Citadel spy agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) for a mission.

 

Photograph: Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Citadel has been powered by the Russo brothers -- Anthony and Joe -- and created by David Weil.

It begins streaming on Amazon Prime Video from April 28.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
'Priyanka and I have a great dynamic'
'Priyanka and I have a great dynamic'
'Men are very insecure of my success'
'Men are very insecure of my success'
Priyanka Goes On A Roman Holiday
Priyanka Goes On A Roman Holiday
Bond aims to boost Arjun Tendulkar's pace
Bond aims to boost Arjun Tendulkar's pace
When Deepika, Priyanka ACED Fashion
When Deepika, Priyanka ACED Fashion
This Miss India Is Headed For Bollywood
This Miss India Is Headed For Bollywood
Man uses girlfriend's father's phone to threaten Yogi
Man uses girlfriend's father's phone to threaten Yogi

More like this

Priyanka 'Forgives' Bollywood For...

Priyanka 'Forgives' Bollywood For...

This Is Why Priyanka Is So Lucky!

This Is Why Priyanka Is So Lucky!

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances