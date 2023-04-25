Malaika Is A Hot Mess In Pink

Darling ramp gal Malaika Arora + Pink = Boom!

Several news agencies reported a minor explosion on the runway when the model-actor-host, embracing all the variations of gulabi, strode the ramp at Bombay Times Fashion Week for Designer Krisha Sunny Ramani's latest collection Maaya.

No one was hurt. Although many hearts suffered severe lacerations.

IMAGE: Isn't she something?

She simply sizzles. Garmi, garmi, garmi!

Photographs: Kind courtesy Krisha Sunny Ramani

IMAGE: Oh Malaika Dahling... The metallic bustier and flowing printed jacket pep up the outfit by many kilo/giga/mega/tera/peta/exa/zetta watts, while accentuating her lovely figure that must be more like a girl below 20.

IMAGE: A pacca fashionista knows that no ramp walk is complete without a bewitching smile to remember her by till the end of your days.

(Many hearts in the audience required immediate first aid)





IMAGE: She's a long, cool sip of lemonade, welcome after the Malaika heatwave.

Clean, modern lines. Delicate embellishments. Class.

IMAGE: Maaya alright! The breezy pants, the snarl of colours and bandeau style bustier offers all kinds of illusions.

IMAGE: We'll take the man in floral jammies. Home. Now.

IMAGE: Gosh, lots going on here.

Veritible traffic jam of prints, slits, ruching, ruffles colour. Gadbad.com

But yet a wonderfully stylish addition to the modern woman's wardrobe.

IMAGE: Headed to you BFF's bash or some fancy-schmantzy 'invitation only' do?

Here's your best bet in the wardrobe dept.

Go for it.

IMAGE: The blazer achieves rebirth via a powerful combination of prints, monochrome and pairing it with a species of lehenga pants.

Fashion is about karma too, you know.

LehengaS can become frothily feminine trousers and then ladies can wear the pants and rule.

PS Who says they don't rule anyway.