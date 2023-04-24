Priyanka Goes On A Roman Holiday

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

It's raining premieres for Priyanka Chopra.

After starting the promotions in Mumbai, the actor took her Web series Citadel to London.

Now, she's setting new fashion standards in Rome, and has her co-stars Stanley Tucci and Richard Madden for company.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

The Russo brothers -- Anthony and Joseph -- joinED her along with series creator, David Weil.

Priyanka's husband Nick Jonas accompanied her too on their 'Roman Holiday'.

Citadel will stream on Amazon Prime Video from Friday, April 28, with two episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday.