News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Priyanka Goes On A Roman Holiday

Priyanka Goes On A Roman Holiday

By REDIFF MOVIES
April 24, 2023 12:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

It's raining premieres for Priyanka Chopra.

After starting the promotions in Mumbai, the actor took her Web series Citadel to London.

Now, she's setting new fashion standards in Rome, and has her co-stars Stanley Tucci and Richard Madden for company.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

The Russo brothers -- Anthony and Joseph -- joinED her along with series creator, David Weil.

Priyanka's husband Nick Jonas accompanied her too on their 'Roman Holiday'.

Citadel will stream on Amazon Prime Video from Friday, April 28, with two episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
'Men are very insecure of my success'
'Men are very insecure of my success'
Priyanka 'Forgives' Bollywood For...
Priyanka 'Forgives' Bollywood For...
Why Priyanka is UNSTOPPABLE!
Why Priyanka is UNSTOPPABLE!
Shah Rukh Greets Fans On Eid
Shah Rukh Greets Fans On Eid
Mango Paniyaram + Kesar-Pista Phirni
Mango Paniyaram + Kesar-Pista Phirni
Wipro to consider buyback proposal
Wipro to consider buyback proposal
SCG Honours Sachin@50
SCG Honours Sachin@50

More like this

'Priyanka convinced me that she is in a very happy place'

'Priyanka convinced me that she is in a very happy place'

The Web Series Everyone Is Watching

The Web Series Everyone Is Watching

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances