'Men are very insecure of my success'

Priyanka Chopra looked gorgeous at the premiere of her action thriller series Citadel in London on Tuesday, April 18.

She opted for a red off-shoulder, deep-neck gown, and made stunning pictures.

PeeCee has been making startling revelations while promoting Citadel.

Among the things that she said recently was how the insecurity of men plays a role in pay inequality.

"I have some incredible men in my life who are not insecure of my success but I also have men in my life who are very insecure of my success," she said. "So I think that men have enjoyed the freedom and pride of being the bread winners or the leaders of the family."

"It's threatening to their territory when a woman does that or if a woman is more successful or a man is staying at home and woman is going out to work."

Priyanka emphasised on raising sons sans gender-based stereotypes.

"They (men) will feel bad, but we have to teach our sons that there is no shame in crying. There is no shame in shedding tears. There is no shame in giving the spotlight to your mothers, sisters, girlfriends," she said.

She recalled how her father always supported her mother and never felt insecure about her success.

"My dad did it to my mother. She was getting into private practice and he was still in the military. My mom started earning more than my father, but they saw it as a unit because 'ghar pe hi toh aa raha hai'. There was no ego."

Her Citadel co-star Richard Madden wore a velvet black suit with matching pants.

Priyanka exchanged little private moments with husband Nick Jonas on the red carpet, as he couldn't get his eyes off her.

Nick wore an all-black suit with sharp lapels and a turtleneck underneath.

He shared a video from the premiere night and he captioned it, '#RedDress'.

Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville join in.

Created by the Russo Brothers, Citadel will premiere on April 28 on Amazon Prime Video with two episodes, followed by a new episode weekly every Friday through May 26.

It revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency Citadel.

Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who star in the Indian version of Citadel, were at the premiere too.

While Varun wore a black t-shirt paired with matching jeans, boots and a jacket, Samantha picked a black co-ord set with a Bulgari neckpiece and bracelet.

Director, Marketing at Amazon Prime Video Sushant Sreeram, Writer Sita Menon, Director Krishna DK, Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Director Raj Nidimoru and Head of India Originals at Amazon Prime Video, Aparna Purohit join in.