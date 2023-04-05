News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » The Web Series Everyone Is Watching

The Web Series Everyone Is Watching

By REDIFF MOVIES
April 05, 2023 16:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Priyanka Chopra seemed delighted at the grand premiere of her international Web series Citadel on April 4, 2023.

She was accompanied by co-star Richard Madden and some of her Bollywood friends and acquaintances.

 

Sunny Leone takes a break from Houston to watch Citadel.

 

Sanya Malhotra lets her curls down.

 

Aditi Rao Hydari.

 

Shalini Pandey.

 

Sayani Gupta.

 

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

Varun Dhawan will be a part of the Indian segment of Citadel, to be directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. It will also star Samantha.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

Rekha says namaste.

 

Back from her Maldives holiday, Neha Dhupia joins the social circuit.

 

Sophie Choudry.

 

Priya Bapat.

 

Prajakta Koli.

 

Shweta Tripathi.

 

Rasika Dugal.

 

Neha and Aisha Sharma.

 

Freddy Daruwala.

 

Jim Sarbh.

 

Mohit Raina.

 

Bhuvan Arora, fresh from his star turn in Farzi.

 

Amol Parashar.

 

Vineet Kumar Singh.

 

Chandan Roy Sanyal.

 

Ali Fazal.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

Mini Mathur and Kabir Khan.

 

Ishita and Vikramaditya Motwane.

 

Sidharth Roy Kapur.

 

Sikander Kher with his Monica O My Darling Director Vasan Bala.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Priyanka 'Forgives' Bollywood For...
Priyanka 'Forgives' Bollywood For...
'I'm a modern girl. I can beat up people!'
'I'm a modern girl. I can beat up people!'
Priyanka Chopra: I enjoy bullying men
Priyanka Chopra: I enjoy bullying men
SC quashes MediaOne ban, says free press is needed
SC quashes MediaOne ban, says free press is needed
One-handed shot was for Rishabh: Axar
One-handed shot was for Rishabh: Axar
Telangana BJP chief detained; party moves HC
Telangana BJP chief detained; party moves HC
K'taka poll: Actor Kichcha Sudeep backs 'Bommai mama'
K'taka poll: Actor Kichcha Sudeep backs 'Bommai mama'

More like this

The Best of Priyanka Chopra, RANKED!

The Best of Priyanka Chopra, RANKED!

This Is Why Priyanka Is So Lucky!

This Is Why Priyanka Is So Lucky!

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances