NTR Jr is over the moon.

The song Naatu Naatu from his film RRR has won an Oscar, and the actor is overwhelmed.

He released a heartfelt statement: 'I cannot find the words to express my elation right now. This is not just a win for RRR but for India as a country. I believe this is just the beginning. Showing us how far Indian cinema can go.

'Congratulations to Keeravaani garu and Chandrabose garu. Of course, none of this would have been possible without a master storyteller called Rajamouli and the audiences who showered us with all the love.'

He also acknowledges India's other major triumph at the Oscars: 'I would also like to congratulate the team of The Elephant Whisperers on their win today bringing another Oscar to India.'

Resul Pookutty, the wizard of sound in Indian cinema, is happy about Naatu Naatu winning an Oscar.

Resul and A R Rahman had won Oscars for Best Sound Mixing and Best Original Song respectively for Danny Boyle's Slumdog Millionaire.

Says Resul, "When AR and I won the Oscars for Slumdog Millionaire in 2009, a journalist had asked us, 'What's the big deal about this win?' To which AR replied that the next ten years are going to be the golden period of Indian cinema. Fourteen years later we now have an Indian film winning a competitive Oscar. It's a mark of many to come."

Resul is also appreciative of the other winner at the Oscars. "At the defining moment of RRR, let's not forget the big win for The Elephant Whispers. Guneet Monga and Kartiki Gonsalves have done fabulous work. They've taken the Indian documentary to the Global map."

"I couldn't be more happy for music director M M Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose," says Prasoon Joshi, advertising personality, movie lyricist and current chairman of the Censor Board.

"The song and the film have made their place in the hearts of Indians. To see them resonate globally is wonderful. Congratulations to the entire team of RRR."

Prasoon, who has written remarkable songs like Mukhtasar Mulakat Hai, Lukka Chuppi and Masakkali, feels the legacy of film music is on the right track.

"Songs in Indian cinema have been celebrated and have been memory-keepers of generations. We need to ensure that the quality of our lyrics and music is given due importance by makers beyond the here and now," he says.

"Quality songs are a legacy that we need to create and leave behind for lovers of good music poetry and cinema."