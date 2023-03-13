IMAGE: M M Keeravaani and Chandrabose. Photograph: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Naatu Naatu has done it!!!!

The RRR song has won an Oscar for Best Original Song, defeating such formidable challengers as Rihanna's Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Diane Warren's Applause from Tell It Like a Woman, Lady Gaga's Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick and David Byrne's This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Reacting minutes after the historic win, Composer M M Keeravaani tells Subhash K Jha, "I told you I was confident we'd do it. But I've to admit that the actual announcement is a different feeling altogether. I can't explain it.

"I want to say, this Oscar belongs to all of us in the RRR team -- Rajamouli, Ram Charan, NTR Jr, lyricist Chandrabose and singers Rahul Sipligunj, Kaala Bhairava.

"Most importantly, we've made our country proud. No words to express my gratitude."