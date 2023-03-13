News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » 'We've made our country proud'

'We've made our country proud'

By SUBHASH K JHA
March 13, 2023 09:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: M M Keeravaani and Chandrabose. Photograph: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Naatu Naatu has done it!!!!

The RRR song has won an Oscar for Best Original Song, defeating such formidable challengers as Rihanna's Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Diane Warren's Applause from Tell It Like a Woman, Lady Gaga's Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick and David Byrne's This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once.

 

Reacting minutes after the historic win, Composer M M Keeravaani tells Subhash K Jha, "I told you I was confident we'd do it. But I've to admit that the actual announcement is a different feeling altogether. I can't explain it.

"I want to say, this Oscar belongs to all of us in the RRR team -- Rajamouli, Ram Charan, NTR Jr, lyricist Chandrabose and singers Rahul Sipligunj, Kaala Bhairava.

"Most importantly, we've made our country proud. No words to express my gratitude."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUBHASH K JHA
COMMENT
Print this article
Watch The Naatu Naatu Dance At The Oscars
Watch The Naatu Naatu Dance At The Oscars
When Naatu Naatu Choreographer Wanted To Die
When Naatu Naatu Choreographer Wanted To Die
The Best Of M M Keeravaani's Music
The Best Of M M Keeravaani's Music
'15 years of the King in RCB colours'
'15 years of the King in RCB colours'
Valuation comfort remains with PSBs despite big gains
Valuation comfort remains with PSBs despite big gains
PIX: Barcelona win; Juventus close in on top six
PIX: Barcelona win; Juventus close in on top six
Covid: Employment Shows Lingering Effects
Covid: Employment Shows Lingering Effects

More like this

M M Keeravaani: 'We will win Oscar too'

M M Keeravaani: 'We will win Oscar too'

Oscars 2023: Naatu Naatu Wins!

Oscars 2023: Naatu Naatu Wins!

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances