'No Men-Bashing In The Crew'

Mumbai is seeing so much glamour lately, thanks to the Lakme Fashion Week. But in another part of town, the glamour went up a couple of notches, as The Crew stepped under the spotlight.

Rajesh Karkera/ Rediff.com comes away impressed.

The Crew, led by Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon, promises a thrilling cinematic experience.

At its trailer launch, the venue overflowed with anticipation.

Media, fans, YouTubers, and vloggers packed the auditorium, and in all that excitement, a realisation dawned on the organisers -- they had underestimated the crowd's enthusiasm. There weren't enough seats reserved for the cast and crew.

But Director Rajesh Krishnan and his starry team displayed remarkable humility.

Tabu, Kareena and Kriti did not hesitate to share seats with the fans and media in the auditorium.

Watch the three ladies take over in this video:

The shoot perhaps got them closer, and the ladies seem to have each other's backs.

So when confetti rained down on them, and a crew member noticed that the glitter was still stuck on Kriti's hair, this is how Tabu reacted.

"We work with men mostly, so it was very refreshing to work with women," Kriti says.

"Whenever there is a women-oriented film, people think that it will be a serious film, or there will be men-bashing. But there's nothing like that. Women can do comedy very, very well."

Rajesh Krishnan, known for the popular Web series TVR Tripling and the thrilling comedy Lootcase, directs The Crew.

"He has a sense of quirky sense of humour. He would take a simple line and make it more interesting," Kareena says about her director.

The evening took an unexpected turn when this interruption happened.

The film's songs Naina and Ghagra are already racing up the charts, and the ladies have a lot to say about them.

But first, watch the video to see who Tabu makes sure to thank.

The Crew arrives on March 29.