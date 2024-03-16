News
Did Tamannaah like Murder Mubarak?

Did Tamannaah like Murder Mubarak?

By REDIFF MOVIES
March 16, 2024 11:43 IST
The talented star cast of Homi Adajania's new film, Murder Mubarak -- Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and Tisca Chopra -- arrived to watch the movie at a special screening in Mumbai.

Vijay Varma and Sara Ali Khan share a lovely chemistry in the film.

 

Tamannaah Bhatia arrives to support her beau.

 

Sara's aunt Saba Pataudi makes a rare appearance.

 

Like our review says, Tisca Chopra, above, gets the cattiest line, Sanjay Kapoor evokes sympathy for the devil, Vijay Varma doesn’t know a note he cannot hit right, Karisma Kapoor gets her hands gleefully dirty, Dimple Kapadia continues her newfound streak to have a ball at the job, Sara Ali Khan is as mellow as she is mesmerising.

 

Pankaj Tripathi arrives with wife, Mridula.

 

Karisma Kapoor.

 

Sanjay Kapoor.

 

Sanjay's daughter Shanaya Kapoor arrives with...

 

Mum Maheep Kapoor and brother Jahaan.

 

Angira Dhar.

 

Shriya Pilgaonkar.

 

Kriti Sanon.

 

Director Homi Adajania.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

REDIFF MOVIES
